How to unlock Iron Smelting in V Rising

To get Iron Ingots out of Iron Ores you need to get your hands on the smelting feature in V Rising. It’s one of the most important systems you need to unlock in the game, as it will help you get more powerful by crafting better gear. However, unlocking Iron Smelting in the game is easier said than done, and there are many in the community who are quite confused as to how they can go about doing it.

Today’s V Rising guide will go over how you can unlock Iron Smelting as you make your way through the narrative.

Unlocking Iron Smelting in V Rising

Iron Ores are turned into Iron Ingots (Image via Stunlock Studios)

As mentioned, your Iron Ores are useless if you do not have Iron Smelting unlocked in the title. So even if you have a good Iron Ingot farm going, making the most of the resources will not be possible.

Trending

But to make an Iron Smeltor you will need to get its recipe first. To do so, you need to face and defeat Quincey the Bandit King.

The boss can be found at the Bandit Stronghold, which is to the very north of the Farbane Woods. It is a level 37 encounter and can be challenging depending on the build that you are going for.

However, once you have beaten the boss you will gain the recipe for making the Smithy at your base. Now, to make the Furnace you need the following:

480 Stone

60 Copper Ore

How to use the Furnace in V Rising

Use Furnace to make Iron Ingots (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Once you have made the Furnace you will now have effectively unlocked Iron Smelting in the title. So just interact with the Furnace and you will be able to exchange 20 Iron Ores for one Iron Ingot.

With the smelting feature, you will be able to unlock a system that lets you get a good supply of this resource going. With Ingots, you can create weapons and armor that are more durable.

The Smithy metalworking feature is one of the most important systems in the game, and you will struggle to progress if you don't make the most of the crafting mechanic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!