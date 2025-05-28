How to unlock the map in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon throws you into a gritty, mysterious world where exploration is key. When you first begin your journey in Avalon, finding your way around can feel a little overwhelming, especially since the map isn’t fully available right away.

The map unlocks naturally as you progress beyond the prologue and begin exploring the open world. If you're wondering how to access and make the most of the in-game map system, this guide has you covered.

When and how do you unlock the map in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

The game map in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms | YouTube/@Walkthrough! Database)

You’ll gain access to the world map shortly after finishing the game's prologue chapter. Once you're free to roam the open world, simply press “M” on your keyboard to open the map. If the key doesn't work immediately, don’t worry — this likely means you need to progress a bit further or trigger specific events for it to activate fully.

How does the map work?

The map in Tainted Grail doesn’t show you everything at once. Here’s how it works:

Open world only : The map only covers the overworld regions you explore. Caves and dungeons don’t have detailed maps; you’ll need to explore those manually.

: The map only covers the overworld regions you explore. Caves and dungeons don’t have detailed maps; you’ll need to explore those manually. Auto-marking : As you move through the world, locations of interest, like shrines, bonfires, crafting stations, and dungeons, get marked on the map automatically.

: As you move through the world, locations of interest, like shrines, bonfires, crafting stations, and dungeons, get marked on the map automatically. Custom markers : You can also set your own map markers for important spots like your home or any place you want to return to.

: You can also set your own map markers for important spots like your home or any place you want to return to. Compass: Your custom markers show up on your compass, making navigation easier.

Fast travel and additional features

Fast travel becomes available once you’ve unlocked bonfires and your horse, both of which you’ll get fairly early in the game. Bonfires double as hubs where you can rest, cook, and craft potions, so discovering them is crucial for both navigation and survival.

If you want an even better overview of the world, community-made interactive maps (like the one on Map Genie) can help you track loot, quests, and other important locations.

Unlocking the map in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is simple but tied to story progression. Once you’re out of the prologue, the map becomes an essential tool for exploring, fast travel, and finding key points across the game world.

