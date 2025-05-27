Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon throws players into a massive, dark fantasy world inspired by titles like Skyrim and Dark Souls. With dozens of hours of content, tons of loot, and a wide variety of mechanics, it can be overwhelming for new players. While the game leaves a lot for you to figure out on your own, some key systems and tricks can make your early experience smoother.

To help you out, this guide will walk you through the 5 best beginner tips for Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Best beginner tips for Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Loot everything

Every item has a use in Tainted Grail (Image via Awaken Realms | YouTube/@ Walkthrough! Database)

Looting is key to your survival. At first glance, many items may seem useless, but almost everything has a purpose — whether it's for crafting, selling, or cooking. Herbs, junk, or even random tools can be used later. The game makes this easy by offering a shared Stash system, allowing you to store extra loot at different key locations without having to carry it all the time.

Don’t be afraid to grab everything early on. You’ll thank yourself later when you need rare ingredients or items for upgrades.

Watch your equipment weight

Choose your gear wisely before heading into battle (Image via Awaken Realms | YouTube/@ Walkthrough! Database)

Your armor weight directly affects your performance. Light-weight gear gives a +20% boost to mana regen, stamina regen, movement, casting, and attack speed. Medium weight removes the buff entirely, while heavy weight adds a -10% debuff to those stats.

It also limits your dash ability — light weight lets you dash three times, medium weight allows two dashes, and heavy weight restricts you to just one. If you prefer mobility and faster combat, stick to lighter armor.

Understand light and heavy spell casting

Mastering both spell modes is key to winning tough fights (Image via Awaken Realms | YouTube/@ Walkthrough! Database)

Every spell in the game has two casting modes: Light Cast and Heavy Cast. These two versions often serve different roles. For example, Blood Transfusion’s Light Cast fires a bleeding projectile, while Heavy Cast drains health over time.

Learning when to use each mode will help you manage mana efficiently and optimize damage or healing depending on the situation.

Use food outside of combat

Save your potions for when it truly matters (Image via Awaken Realms | YouTube/@ Walkthrough! Database)

Health potions are fast and effective, but they’re also rare and should be saved for actual battles. When exploring or resting, it’s better to use food items like Mashed Potatoes, Beggar’s Fare, or Cabbage Rolls to heal up gradually.

Food is easier to cook, craft, and stack, making it the best way to stay healthy without burning through your potions. Keep your good stuff for boss fights and emergencies only.

Statues grant free skill points

Statues hidden around Avalon grant free skill upgrades (Image via Awaken Realms | YouTube/@ Walkthrough! Database)

Scattered across the world are large statues that give you free skill upgrades when activated. These are easy to miss if you’re rushing through quests.

The first one is in the main square of Horns of the South, and it gives a free +1 to your Two-Handed skill. Stay on the lookout in every major location — these statues can give boosts to skills like Lockpicking, Magic, and more, completely free.

By understanding a few of its deeper systems early, you’ll have a much easier time navigating the world, building your character, and surviving tougher fights in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Also read: Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: All available platforms and PC system requirements

