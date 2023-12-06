How to unlock Metro travel in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 has seen the addition of Metro travel alongside many other changes that have slowly reshaped the game into a superior experience. While initially not in the design plans for the game, developer CD Projekt RED has managed to implement a fully functional metro system, allowing players a new way to get around Night City.

It is a discreet addition, meaning players must unlock the metro system before being able to use it. Here is everything players need to know about it in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to unlock and use Metro travel in Cyberpunk 2077

NCART (or Night City Area Rapid Transport) is the official name of the metro system in the game. It will be inaccessible from the get-go, however, and only becomes available after Act 1 of the story has been finished in Konpeki Plaza. Once that is out of the way, players will receive a notification from NCART about the new facilities.

This will also grant players an NCART pass, which will be used to access the metro thanks to the 2.1 update. Now, simply approach the green station gate and select the destination to travel to. This will transition to inside the train with the player character sitting. There are chances for random events to occur as well, like a beggar asking for Eddies. Other than that, players can look around and enjoy the view.

Once the ride comes to a halt, players will exit and find themselves at a new destination. Alternately, players can simply choose to fast-travel from the gate and avoid the filler portion of travel in Cyberpunk 2077.

All Metro locations in Cyberpunk 2077

There are a total of 19 metro stations in the game, which are interconnected via five lines: A, B, C, D, and E. Here are all the metros and their locations in the game:

Line A (Watson - Santo Domingo): Alexander Street (City Center), Congress & MLK (Heywood), Eisenhower Street (Watson), Farrier & Ferguson (Watson), Medcenter (Watson), Megabuilding H7 (Santo Domingo), Memorial Park (City Center), Sarasti & Republic (City Center), Wollesen Street (Santo Domingo)

Line B (Santo Domingo - Pacifica): Alexander Street (City Center), Charter Hill (Heywood), Ebunike (Heywood), Glen North (City Center), Megabuilding H7 (Santo Domingo), Megabuilding H10 (Watson), Monroe & Sagan (Westbrook), Pacifica - Stadium (Pacifica)

Line C (City Center - Pacifica): Congress & MLK (Heywood), Memorial Park (City Center), Pacifica - Stadium (Pacifica), Wollesen Street (Santo Domingo)

Line D (Westbrook - Heywood): Sarasti & Republic, Memorial Park (City Center), Monroe & Sagan (Westbrook) Ellison Plaza (Watson), Congress & MLK (Heywood), Glen South (Heywood), Wellsprings (Heywood), Glen North (Heywood), Ebunike (Heywood)

Line E (Watson - Westbrook): Alexander Street (City Center), Eisenhower Street (Watson), Medcenter (Watson), Megabuilding H10 (Watson), Wellsprings (Heywood), Glen South (Heywood), Japantown South (Heywood), Congress & MLK (Heywood), Monroe & Sagan (Westbrook), Ellison Plaza (Watson), Sarasti & Republic (City Center), Charter Hill (Heywood)