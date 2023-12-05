Cyberpunk 2077 is an action RPG that was released in 2020. From being one of the biggest launch disasters in gaming to becoming a cultural phenomenon globally, this game by developer CD Projekt Red is easily one of the best examples of miraculous comebacks in recent memory.

The game's redemption arc is quite akin to titles like Final Fantasy XIV or even No Man's Sky, which were lambasted by players and critics alike for their technical polish or lack thereof. However, despite the harsh criticism, the developers stuck with these, eventually turning them into something great.

While Cyberpunk 2077 has been getting incremental updates over the last couple of years, its most recent title update 2.1, alongside the Phantom Liberty expansion, has finally brought the game very close to its original vision.

The title update 2.1 also marks the release of Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

However, you might be wondering, if you already own the base game and/ or the Phantom Liberty DLC, on any of the current-generation consoles or PC, is Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition worth it? Well, the answer to this question is rather interesting, especially for players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Should you buy Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition?

The Ultimate Edition includes all the updates and post-launch add-ons that CD Projekt Red has added to the base game, alongside Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 and Phantom Liberty in a single package. It is priced at $60, which is quite a steal, considering it includes both the base game and the DLC.

An Ultimate Edition or the Game of the Year Edition is typically something that publishers release at the tail-end of the post-launch support cycle of a single-player title. These are essentially aimed at new players who might've missed out on picking up the base game earlier.

However, these bundles also hold value to players who might already own the base game, especially on consoles. If you're someone who prefers to grab physical editions of games, the Ultimate Edition is the best option, as it allows you to get the base game as well as the Phantom Liberty DLC on the disc at a lower price overall.

Unfortunately for Xbox Series X|S players, there isn't much of a reason to shell out $60 if you already own the base game. This is because, at the time of writing this article, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is available in physical copies for PS5 and PC only. However, the latter comes with a major caveat.

Given the nature of PC games, the Ultimate Edition's physical PC version is more or less a digital code, given most modern PCs don't even feature a disc reader.

As such, if you're someone who's yet to dive into Night City, the Ultimate Edition is the best way to do so. However, if you're already a resident of NC, there's not much here to warrant spending $60.