How to unlock the new Sickle Knife in COD Mobile

COD Mobile Season 4: Spurned and Burned is live in the game right now. The new season started earlier this month, and it introduced a ton of new content to the game.

COD Mobile also added two new weapons to the game: the MK2 Markman rifle and the Holger LMG. The MK2 can be unlocked by all players by simply grinding the Battle Pass to level 21. The Holger 26 will be released in a featured event later this season, so COD Mobile players can unlock it then.

Along with these two, there is a third new weapon in COD Mobile, and it is another melee weapon. The game has added the Sickle Knife to the game, and players can unlock it for free.

In the past few seasons, COD Mobile has added a variety of new melee weapons, the recent ones being the Shovel and the Baseball Bat. Previously, newer variants of melee weapons could only be unlocked via lucky draws and crates. COD Mobile is now also catering to the free to play community by supplying free melee and other weapon skins frequently.

How to unlock the Sickle Knife inside COD Mobile?

To unlock the Sickle Knife, COD Mobile players have to complete a series of challenges. These challenges are listed under the 'Razor Sharp' seasonal challenge in the event section. Here is a list of all the challenges players need to complete before the end of the season to unlock the Sickle Knife.

Play 3 MP Matches

Kill 15 enemies in MP matches with Dead Silence Perk equipped

Kill 20 enemies in MP with Quick Fix Perk equipped

Kill 5 enemies with Melee weapons

Earn the Melee Master medal once in BR matches (excluding Warfare)

Kill the same player 3 times in MP matches

Earn the Relentless medal once in MP matches

The Melee Master medal challenge might be a tricky one to complete. To do it, players need to get four melee kills in one BR match. The other challenges are pretty straightforward, and COD Mobile players should be able to grind out the challenge and unlock the Sickle Knife without much difficulty.

