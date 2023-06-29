How to unlock Owen Hart in AEW Fight Forever

AEW Fight Forever confirmed early on that Owen Hart would be playable in their first video game. Also known as the King of Harts, the two-time Slammy Winner had a fantastic career across Stampede Wrestling, WWE, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Unfortunately, that career was cut short when tragedy struck during a Pay-Per-View. Though he is gone, he’s not forgotten, fondly remembered by fans and wrestlers worldwide.

While Owen Hart is in AEW Fight Forever, it will take some work to unlock him. After you’ve unlocked the ability to play as the King of Harts, you must purchase him with the cash you receive for winning matches and playing the game.

How players can get Owen Hart in AEW Fight Forever

Thankfully, unlocking Owen Hart in AEW Fight Forever is extraordinarily easy. All you need to do is complete 100 Exhibition Matches - it doesn’t matter what kind or who you play as.

How to unlock

Complete 100 Exhibition Matches

Purchase for 50,000 bucks

Perhaps the most straightforward ways to do this are to set the game to easy and pound through wrestlers in 1-on-1 matches in AEW Fight Forever. Another simple way is just to play two-player Exhibition matches, and repeatedly pin your opponent without them fighting.

After playing through the grueling 100 matches, you can go to the in-game shop and spend 50,000 bucks to receive Owen Hart as a playable character. Once you do that, you can play him in any mode, from Road to Elite or the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

Who is Owen Hart?

Owen Hart was a Canadian professional wrestler who worked for several promotions before getting his big break in the WWF(E). Though much of his career, he was known by his real name and had a measure of success as the Blue Blazer.

A skilled technical wrestler, Hart had many successful runs throughout his career. He was known as the “Black Hart” as a member of the Nation of Domination. However, perhaps his best-known feud of all time was against his brother Bret during the 1990s.

His match against Bret Hart at Wrestlemania X, where they wrestled one another for the first time. Though Bret was often hailed as the superior wrestler and was the bigger star, Owen defeated his brother clean at Wrestlemania. It was just the boost his career needed.

Sadly, his career was cut short due to tragedy. During the Over the Edge pay-per-view, Owen suffered a fatal accident by falling from the ceiling. It’s been a topic of discussion for years, with many blaming the WWE for faulty equipment, particularly the “quick release” trigger on his harness.

Even though he passed away early, he’s often remembered as an incredible wrestler and a good person. Even today, many wrestlers have “Owen stories,” which talk about hilarious ribs/jokes he played on them or others.

Thanks to the Owen Hart Foundation partnership, the popular Canadian wrestler can be played in AEW Fight Forever. You can read more about the game in our review here.

Poll : 0 votes