WWE Hall of Famer shares his fondest memories of Owen Hart (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star recently sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasputa to speak about a wide variety of topics, one of which was his thoughts and memories of the late, great Owen Hart.

Billy Gunn is one of the most popular performers in AEW today. However, before joining Tony Khan's company, he spent several years in WWE, where he would work with Owen up until his untimely death in 1999.

Apart from his technical prowess in the ring, Hart was known for his playful personality. When asked if he was ever on the receiving end of an infamous Owen Hart "rib" during his time in WWE, Gunn said the following:

"So you know what, people ask me that all the time because he was very known for that. But it was never - it was always in-ring stuff. Whenever you worked Owen in the ring [...] he would sling you across the ring and say funny words, and you're like running across going, 'What? What? What?'" [From 02:24 to 02:44]

Gunn continued, explaining how Owen helped him settle in during the early stages of his WWE career:

"When we came in, we were kind of like at the back end of all the ribbing and all the craziness. So, there was never really any of that. It was all just in-ring like just, he was so much fun in the ring that he never, you know, he always made you relax. He always made you take those nerves and kind of - especially because when we were working, we were still young, right. We were still what we call 'green' in the business. [...] He knew that and he would just have fun, and it was nothing ever bad. It was just like really fun, get you relaxed, you know. The more relaxed you are the better things flow. So, I never got any of the 'ribbing' ribbing, but I got the in-ring fun stuff and that's all I needed." [From 02:46 to 03:27]

AEW continues to honor the WWE legend

In recent years, AEW has made a conscious effort to honor Owen Hart's legacy. These efforts include the establishment of a tournament in his honor, a partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation run by Hert's widow, Martha, and even having his character in the upcoming Fight Forever video game.

These contributions to keep Owen's legacy intact have not gone unnoticed, as many individuals in the wrestling world have applauded AEW for doing so.

The second-ever Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is set to kick off in just a few weeks, with the finals slated to take place in Owen's hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

