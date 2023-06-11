"It's long overdue" - Billy Gunn gives his take on AEW honoring Owen Hart (Exclusive)

AEW has made a point of keeping the legacy of Owen Hart alive, and veteran wrestler Billy Gunn could not be happier about the legend being honored on such a massive scale.

Billy Gunn worked with Owen in WWE before The King of Harts' untimely passing in 1999. However, Gunn's current promotion, AEW, has continuously made a conscious effort to honor the late wrestler's legacy and partner up with his namesake foundation.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunn shared his thoughts on these efforts:

"I think it's awesome. I think it's long overdue. I think this needed to be done a long time ago. Unfortunately, there were some logistics that, you know, that weren't working out. But luckily, AEW and Tony Khan and everybody got together, we finally got this straightened out. Now we're doing the foundation stuff [...] with his wife and stuff for him. Which is I think is amazing because Owen Hart was, you know as we all know, one of the greatest, you know. And he was a good person as well. So funny and open-hearted, and this is long overdue and congrats to AEW and the Hart family." [From 01:35 - 02:20]

The second iteration of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is set to kick off in just a few weeks, with matches scheduled to take place at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view and conclude in Hart's hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

An AEW power couple won the first Owen Hart Cups

The first-ever Owen Hart Foundation Tournament wrapped up in May of last year. Britt Baker and Adam Cole were the inaugural winners of the women's and men's cups, respectively.

The single-elimination knockout tournament did a stellar job of showcasing the technical style Owen Hart was known for. Martha Hart, Owen's widow, was on hand to present the winners with their trophies. She has made several appearances in the promotion both before and since.

The opening ceremony for the 2023 edition of the tournament took place at the recent Double or Nothing event, with Martha once again making an appearance. Not too much has been revealed about the upcoming tournament. But if it is anything like last year's, it is bound to make more exciting television.

