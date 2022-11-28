First competitor for 2023 AEW Owen Hart Memorial Tournament seemingly announced

The first competitor for the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW may already have been revealed, if a recent tweet by Brian Pillman Jr. is to be believed.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament was first held in AEW earlier this year, culminating at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May. After a bracket format series of matches, the finals for both the men's and women's divisions were held simultaneously. After a set of grueling fights, Adam Cole and Britt Baker emerged as the two champions of their respective divisions.

With Tony Khan announcing that he would attempt to hold the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament again in 2023, many fans are eager to know who will be participating this time around. Surprisingly, Brian Pillman Jr. may have already spoiled one of the names in his recent tweet.

"Just prepping for the Owen Hart tournament 💪💪💪"

The AEW star recently had a verbal spat with MJF

While it remains to be seen if Brian Pillman Jr. will indeed take part in the next Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, he has already sown the seeds of a feud with MJF.

Even though The Salt of the Earth and Brian Pillman Jr. are close friends in real life, their on-screen rivalry has been fierce. On the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite in September last year, MJF defeated Pullman to end their dispute from the previous year. However, based on the World Champion's most recent remarks, it appears that their rivalry has not yet been settled.

The two stars engaged in a rather heated conversation on Twitter. resulting in an interesting back-and-forth. Fans were left in splits as they wondered if the two would face-off inside the squared circle.

