"And your new AEW champion" - Twitter flares up to MJF potentially defending his title against WWE legend's son

While MJF has been the AEW World Champion for just a week, fans already have a WWE veteran's son picked out as his next opponent.

The Salt of the Earth recently bagged the first major title of his career after defeating the formidable Jon Moxley at Full Gear pay-per-view. While Friedman was helped by the Blackpool Combat Club mentor William Regal, fans seemingly have no qualms in accepting him as the new World Champion.

The Long Island native has certainly been more active on Twitter lately. In one of his social media interactions, he got into a verbal spat with his former rival, Brian Pillman Jr. This led to a rather entertaining back-and-forth, which caught the attention of the pro-wrestling community.

The conversation seemingly has fans invested in an on-screen rivalry, with many tweets being posted about a potential match between MJF and Brian Pillman Jr.

"If I'm not getting Brian Pillman Jr vs MJF soon... I'm boycotting soon b*tches *laughing emojis."

"no way MJF is letting BRIAN PILLMAN JR own his wife."

It remains to be seen if MJF will pay heed to these comments in the coming weeks.

The new AEW World Champion previously mocked his own fans

Despite having a large fanbase, MJF seemingly does not mind insulting his admirers as well.

At the media scrum after his AEW World Title win, he broke into a scathing monologue while gloating over his manipulative character.

"God damn you people are f*cking dumb man, no offense. You had sympathy for the devil. What are you f*cking stupid? You morons bit on every single word I had to say these past couple of months. 'I want to earn it, I want to-' F*ck that! I deserve it. Because I am the best wrestler in the f*cking world and every single one of you know it. On the microphone, in the ring, nobody can touch me. That's a fact. Nobody is on my level," said MJF.

Friedman is currently scheduled to be on this week's Dynamite. This will be MJF's first appearance since winning the title at Full Gear.

