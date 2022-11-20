The new AEW World Champion MJF made an unexpected revelation after the Full Gear pay-per-view.

After weeks of feuding with Jon Moxley, the Salt of the Earth squared off against him with the World Championship at stake. While supporters expected the contest to go either way, the outcome was unexpected. Moxley was unable to defend his title following a betrayal by William Regal.

It should be noted that MJF had vowed to defeat the Purveyor of Violence without any underhand tactics. However, he used Regal's brass knuckles to land the decisive blow which allowed him to pick up the win.

In the media scrum following the pay-per-view, the Long Islander made fun of the fans for believing in a potential babyface turn.

"God damn you people are f*cking dumb man, no offense. You had sympathy for the devil. What are you f*cking stupid? You morons bit on every single word I had to say these past couple of months. "I want to earn it, I want to-" F*ck that! I deserve it. Because I am the best wrestler in the f*cking world and every single one of you know it. On the microphone, in the ring, nobody can touch me. That's a fact. Nobody is on my level."

MJF's opponent was visibly upset after the AEW show went off-air

While MJF went off to celebrate the biggest win of his career so far, Jon Moxley was still in the ring after the program ended.

The rest of the Blackpool Combat Club came out to console the Purveyor of Violence and explain how William Regal had betrayed him. Moxley was visibly agitated, but calmed down after a while.

With the Blackpool Combat Club's mentor now possibly departing the faction, it remains to be seen what is in store for them next.

