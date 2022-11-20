AEW Full Gear 2022 Results: WWE legend betrays Jon Moxley, 2 major title changes, controversial stars get cheated out of a massive win on in-ring return

Welcome to the AEW Full Gear 2022 results. The show featured 13 matches, including three on the pre-show.

The Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen emerged victorious in the first match of the Zero Hour. Ricky Starks advanced to the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, while Eddie Kingston defeated Jun Akiyama in the final pre-show match.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy at AEW Full Gear - Steel Cage Match

Jungle Boy avoided Luchasaurus' grip and hit some punches to start the match. He then unloaded on his former partner before Luchasaurus took him down with a big boot. He then followed it up with a slam and posed in the middle of the ring.

Jungle Boy was busted open, and Luchasaurus rubbed his forehead on the steel cage. He then slammed Perry into the ring and followed it up with right hands on the corner. Luchasaurus whipped Jungle Boy into the corner and hit a sidewalk slam for a two-count to follow up. He then threw his former partner into the steel cage.

Jungle Boy fought back by trapping Luchasaurus's arm in the ropes with an armbar, but the giant overpowered him with a big boot and an avalanche chokeslam. Luchasaurus then hit the Cutthroat for a two-count. Christian Cage stole the keys to the steel cage and was ejected from the ringside area.

Jungle Boy hit a superkick on Luchasaurus, but the latter caught him and threw him into the cage on the outside. Luchasaurus then brought a table and chairs inside the squared circle. Jungle Boy fought back with some dropkicks and then stomped Luchasaurus' head into the steel cage. He went for a Piledriver but Luchasaurus dropped him on the apron instead.

Luchasaurus looked to hit a chokeslam on a steel chair, but Perry reversed it into a Canadian Destroyer and followed it up with the Unprettier for a two-count. Toward the end of the match, Luchasaurus tried for a Fossilizer, but Jungle Boy applied a sleeper hold. He then went to the top of the cage and hit a huge elbow drop. He then applied the Snare Trap to pick up the submission victory.

Result: Jungle Boy def. Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear

Grade: A

Death Triangle vs. The Elite at AEW Full Gear - Trios Championship Match

Kenny Omega and PAC started the match for their respective teams. The latter hit a big boot to get the early advantage, but Omega retaliated with a dropkick. Nick Jackson and Rey Fenix were tagged in. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros found them themselves down after a sequence of superkicks.

The Elite then triple-teamed Penta, but Fenix took out Omega. Nick Jackson then took out PAC on the outside with a twisting press. PAC and Kenny Omega were the legal competitors at this stage of the match. He hit a big boot before Penta tagged in, and Death Triangle hit a triple dropkick for a two-count. Omega came back into the match and tagged in Matt Jackson.

He hit a Northern Lights Suplex, but Penta hit the Perineum Punisher for a two-count. After a back-and-forth, Nick Jackson took out all the members of the Death Triangle. Omega came in and hit a Terminator followed up by a Swanton Bomb on The Lucha Bros. At one point in the bout, Death Triangle hit tremendous triple tombstones on The Elite.

The Lucha Bros. then took out The Young Bucks on the outside before Rey Fenix tagged himself in. He hit a leaping kick on Kenny Omega before PAC tossed in the hammer to Fenix. He refused to use it, and Omega hit the V-Trigger and Tiger Driver 98 for a two-count.

Toward the end of the match, The Young Bucks took out PAC and Penta. Kenny Omega then hit the V-Trigger on Fenix, but PAC again threw the hammer to him. Omega then went for the One-Winged Angel, and this time Fenix used the hammer to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Death Triangle retained at AEW Full Gear

Grade: A

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear - TBS Championship Match

Nyla Rose took out Kiera Hogan before the match started, but Jade Cargill took her out soon after. She unloaded on Rose with kicks and forearms in the corner. Rose tried to fight back but got sent to the outside and got hit with a pump kick.

The action spilled through the crowd and Rose got the advantage after she tripped Cargill onto the steel steps. Nyla Rose hit a few body slams and a splash for a two-count. She kept up her offensive momentum and scored another two-count after hitting a neckbreaker. Cargill tried to come back, but Rose hit the Beast Knee for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Jade Cargill hit a powerbomb on her opponent for a two-count. But Nyla Rose recovered and hit the Jaded on Cargill for a two-count. Rose then looked for a Swanton Bomb but missed it. Cargill hit a pump kick and followed it up with the Jaded for the pinfall victory.

Result: Jade Cargill retained at AEW Full Gear

Grade: B

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear - ROH World Championship Match

Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli battled on the outside, while Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara clashed inside the squared circle. Claudio sent Jericho into the barricades, and Guevara was also sent outside. Danielson took out Guevara with a suicide dive before Jericho took him out on the steel steps.

The BCC members and Jericho were inside the ring as they unloaded on the JAS leader with uppercuts. Guevara entered the ring and got the same treatment from Danielson and Claudio. The two BCC then fought against each other and hit uppercuts. Claudio lifted Danielson up, but the latter rolled him up for a two-count.

Chris Jericho tried to break up their battle. Claudio and Danielson both held one leg of applied a Boston Crab at the same time. Guevara came in with a double cutter for a two-count on Castagnoli. Jericho and Guevara high-fived each other. The JAS members worked over Danielson, but the latter fought back roundhouse kicks for a two-count on Guevara.

At one point in the bout, Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho started squaring off. Guevara hit a Codebreaker on Jericho for a two-count. He looked to apply the Walls of Jericho, but The Wizard escaped out of it. Sammy Guevara lifted Jericho up for the GTH and followed it up with a shooting star press for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Guevara hit the Spanish Fly on Danielson, but the latter rolled up and applied the LaBelle Lock. Jericho broke it up. Claudio Castagnoli then took out Bryan Danielson with a Neutralizer on the outside. He looked to hit the Neutralizer on Guevara, but he rolled him up.

Castagnoli then hit the Giant Swing on Guevara, but Chris Jericho came out of nowhere to pick up the victory after hitting the Judas Effect.

Result: Chris Jericho retained at AEW Full Gear

Grade: A

Saraya vs. Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear

Saraya pulled Britt Baker's hair and slammed her into the corner. The latter retaliated with a headlock and shoulder tackle. Saraya applied a headlock and whipped Baker across the ring before hitting a thrust kick. Baker then bloked a dropkick and hit a neckbreaker on the apron. She hit another neckbreaker for a two-count.

Baker looked to apply the Lockjaw, but hit a running neckbreaker for a two-count instead. Saraya looked to hit an electric chair and followed it up with a crossbody for a two-count. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Saraya hit the Night Cap for a two-count. Baker countered with a Lockjaw, but Saraya somehow reached the ropes.

Towards the end of the match, Saraya hit a big knee strike and followed it up with a superkick for a two-count. Britt Baker responded with a ripcord elbow and followed it up with a fisherman's neckbreaker. She hit a Stomp for a two-count. Saraya then hit an Air Raid and followed it up with a knee strike. She then hit Ram-Paige twice to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Saraya def. Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear

Grade: B

Wardlow (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Full Gear - TNT Championship Match

All three men brawled to start things off. Wardlow battled Samoa Joe on the outside and sent him into the ring post. Powerhouse Hobbs then came in and took out Wardlow. He sent the champion into the steel steps and slammed his head on the apron.

Hobbs then rolled Wardlow in and hit a vertical suplex. Powerhouse Hobbs kept up the momentum and unloaded on both Wardlow and Joe. Wardlow came back into the back with a Whisper in the Wind and followed it up with a lariat on Hobbs. He then hit a Swanton Bomb on Hobbs. Samoa Joe came in and hit an atomic drop and a Yakuza Kick for a two-count on the champion.

After a back-and-forth, Wardlow sent Hobbs outside, and Joe took both of them out with a suicide dive. He dropped Hobbs on the guardrail and looked to hit a piledriver on Wardlow, but Hobbs stopped him.

Towards the end of the match, Powerhouse Hobbs hit a big Spinebuster for a two-count on Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem recovered and retaliated with Powerbomb Symphonies on Hobbs, but Samoa Joe attacked him with a title. Joe then locked in the Coquina Clutch to pick up a submission victory at AEW Full Gear.

Result: New TNT Champion Samoa Joe

Grade: B+

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at AEW Full Gear

Darby Allin attacked Jay Lethal with a skateboard on the entrance ramp as Sting unloaded on Jeff Jarrett from behind. The Icon and Allin kept the momentum, with the latter hitting a shoulder tackle off the apron.

The action spilled to the outside, with Darby Allin battling Jeff Jarrett and Sting clashing against Jay Lethal. Sting dropped Lethal on the barricades. Allin climbed a ladder and looked to hit a high-flying move on Satnam Singh, but the giant caught him and threw him on the entrance ramp. Jarrett then ramped Allin on the steel steps and attacked him with a chair.

Sting and Jeff Jarrett were the legal competitors at this stage of the match. The Icon unloaded with a series of clotheslines and followed it up with Stinger Splashes. He applied the Scorpion Death Lock, but Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh caused a distraction. That allowed Jeff Jarrett to get a two-count on Sting.

Toward the end of the match, Sting knocked Dutt off the apron and took out Singh. Sting and Allin took out Satnam Singh with a Scorpion Drop/Coffin Drop combination. Jay Lethal and Sting battled as the former looked to hit the Lethal Injection. But Sting countered it into a Scorpion Death Drop, and Darby Allin followed it up with the Coffin Drop to pick up the victory.

Result: Sting and Darby Allin def. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

Grade: B+

Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter at Full Gear - Interim AEW Women's World Championship Match

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Jamie Hayter stomped on the back of Toni Storm's neck and followed it up with a rear chin lock. Storm came back into the encounter after hitting a running hip attack. She followed it up with a crossbody drop for a two-count. Storm then hit a swinging DDT for a two-count.

Hayter tried to come back into the contest with forearm strikes on Storm. After a cheap by Rebel on Toni Storm's back, Jamie Hayter got the advantage after hitting the Ushigoroshi. She then hit a sliding lariat for a two-count.

Toward the end of the match, Hayter hit an Uranage Backbreaker for a two-count. She then followed it up with clotheslines and forearm strikes. After some shenanigans from Britt Baker, Hayter sent Storm face-first into the exposed steel turnbuckle. She then hit a Ripcord Lariat to pick up the pinfall victory over Toni Storm.

Result: New Interim AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter

Grade: B+

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory at Full Gear - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

A brawl started between all four stars involved. Anthony Bowens hit an elbow strike on Keith Lee and followed it up with a Hurricanrana. Lee got sent to the outside, with The Acclaimed on top against Swerve Strickland. The latter managed to get some offense in, and tagged in Keith Lee.

Lee hit a hammerlock bodyslam on Bowens as Strickland unloaded on Max Caster in the ringside area. The challengers set up a guardrail on the apron and sent Bowens face-first into the steel structure. Swerve In Our Glory kept up the momentum after Lee hit a body splash on Bowens for a two-count. Swerve Strickland tagged in at this point.

He continued the offense and kicked Bowens in the shoulder. Lee lifted Bowens, but Caster took out Strickland. Anthony Bowens hit a Poisonrana on Keith Lee as both men were down on the mat. Strickland and Caster were the legal men, and the latter unloaded on his adversary. After a back-and-forth between the two teams, Strickland managed to hit a Flatliner and followed it up with a Swerve Kick for a two-count.

He hit another three kicks but still only got a two-count on Bowens. Swerve Strickland went for a stomp, but Bowens reversed it and hit the Arrival instead. Max Caster was tagged in, and he hit the Mic Drop, but Keith Lee broke the count. Caster kicked out Lee, but Swerve In Our Glory came back into the match by targeting Anthony Bowens.

Toward the end of the match, Swerve Strickland brought out his pliers and offered them to Keith Lee. However, the latter refused to use them and got slapped by Strickland. An angry Keith Lee walked out on his partner, and Bowens almost took advantage with a roll-up for a two-count.

Swerve Strickland looked set to hit the JML Driver, but Anthony Bowens dodged it and tagged in Max Caster. The Acclaimed then hit a double-team move to pick up the victory over Swerve In Our Glory at AEW Full Gear.

Result: The Acclaimed retained at AEW Full Gear

Grade: A

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF at Full Gear - AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley immediately unloads on MJF with a haymaker. The latter then retaliated with a slap on the BCC member. Moxley then hit some chops and elbow strikes before biting The Devil's head. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, MJF spit a drink in Moxley's face, but the latter still sent the challenger into the steel steps.

Moxley taunted MJF a little, and The Salt of the Earth responded with a clothesline. Both men were down at this point in the match. MJF unloaded on Moxley and slammed his head 10 times into the turnbuckle. Jon Moxley came back and looked to hit the piledriver, but MJF stopped him in his tracks.

Toward the end of the match, the referee was knocked out cold, and MJF looked to use the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring. However, William Regal came down to the squared circle as MJF threw the ring away. Moxley applied a choke, and The Devil rolled him up for a two-count.

Another referee got taken out as MJF was tapping out Jon Moxley's bulldog choke. Regal slipped in the brass knuckles for MJF and used it to knock Moxley out cold. He then pinned the BCC member to become the new AEW World Champion.

Result: New AEW World Champion MJF

Grade: A

Episode Rating: A

AEW Full Gear was a stellar event that saw the crowning of a new world champion in MJF. Fans also got the betrayal of William Regal and the crowning of a new interim AEW Women's Champion in Jamie Hayter. It was an eventful show that lived up to the hype.

