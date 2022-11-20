What happened with Jon Moxley after AEW Full Gear 2022 went off the air?

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley faced MJF in the main event of AEW Full Gear 2022. However, the end of the match confused the former WWE Champion, with a fan posting the footage online.

The Purveyor of Violence defended his world title in the main event of All Elite Wrestling's final pay-per-view of the year. MJF promised to win the title without any unfair means. For the majority of the match, both men were evenly matched, with MJF kicking out of the Paradigm Shift.

However, the ref was knocked down, and Moxley trapped MJF in the Bulldog Choke. The latter tapped out, but the referee was laid out, and the match continued. William Regal walked down the ramp with fans expecting him to assist his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, but the former NXT General Manager shocked everyone by slipping his brass knuckles to MJF.

The Salt of the Earth used it to strike Moxley in the head and pinned him to become the AEW World Champion for the first time in his career.

After Full Gear went off the air, fellow BCC members Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson came down to the ring to console the former champion. They explained what happened and how Moxley lost. The latter was visibly agitated upon learning of Regal's betrayal.

A fan captured the following footage:

Christine @ShiningPolaris



#aew #andnew After MJF big win, the Blackpool Combat Club - Claudio, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson, came over to comfort Jon Moxley and explained to him what had happened. #aew fullgear After MJF big win, the Blackpool Combat Club - Claudio, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson, came over to comfort Jon Moxley and explained to him what had happened. #aew #andnew #aewfullgear https://t.co/aOazootLkC

MJF is arguably AEW's biggest homegrown star and is now officially on top of the food chain. Ricky Starks and Ethan Page will square off on the next episode of Dynamite in the finals of the Eliminator tournament. The winner will likely be the first challenger for the newly crowned champion.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan will book the Salt of the Earth moving forward. It also remains to be seen whether Moxley will confront Regal somewhere down the line.

What did you make of William Regal betraying Moxley? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes