"Had Jeff Jarrett in tears laughing" - WWE veteran recalls hilarious prank played by Owen Hart (Exclusive)

Former WWE European Champion Owen Hart is one of the most beloved stars in the world of pro wrestling. Wrestling veteran Al Snow mentioned that Hart was a fun-loving guy and shared a hilarious prank played by him.

Owen Hart has held several titles in multiple promotions, including the WWE European title and Intercontinental title, and is also a multi-time Tag Team Champion. Unfortunately, Hart passed away during an unfortunate accident at the Over The Edge pay-per-view in 1999.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Exclusives, Al Snow spoke about Hart. He recalled how funny and ribbing the multi-time WWE tag team champion was and shared a hilarious prank he played during a car ride to Madison Square Garden.

“I remember, one time he and Jeff Jarrett were doing an appearance... They were picked up in the Limo and immediately Owen rolled down the window and kinda looked at Jeff and grinned and stuck his arm out the window and as the driver started to pull off, Owen started thumping the side of the car with his hand, and as the car sped-up he started thumping it faster and the Limo driver pulled over, jumped out and started checking the tires back… He must have got the guy to get out of the car probably eight to ten times, and had Jeff Jarrett in tears laughing,” Al Snow said. [00:36 - 1:56]

Al Snow also went on to say that despite the Limousine driver apologizing, Hart continued to prank him, claiming that he too heard the thumping.

"The guy was apologizing, he kept explaining that there was something wrong with the tire. Owen just acted dumb and was like 'Oh I could hear it back here, you know every time you took off we can start to hear it.' Then he got to where he would not do it. It would go for a while, then he would roll his window down again." [01:57 - 02:23]

Al Snow claimed Owen Hart is one of a kind

During the same interview with Sportskeeda, Riju Dasgupta asked Hart if there was anyone else in the wrestling world that was as beloved as the wrestling legend.

Snow replied by mentioning that there are several people in the business, but Owen Hart was one of a kind.

“There are a lot of great people in professional wrestling but I think Owen was one of a kind, for sure.” [02:40 - 02:46]

AEW recently conducted a tournament in memory of Owen Hart which was won by Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

What is your favorite memory of the wrestling legend? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling when you use any quotes from the article

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes