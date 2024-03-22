How to unlock the PUBG Mobile Seraphic Beacon M16A4 skin

The PUBG Mobile Seraphic Beacon M16A4 skin and many other Mythic/Legendary items are available in the game’s new Lucky Spin, released on March 18, 2024. For those unaware, these items are the rarest articles in the title. If you're looking to collect an exclusive item in the title, you should definitely consider trying your luck at this new event.

This article discusses everything you need to know about obtaining the PUBG Mobile Seraphic Beacon M16A4 skin and other rewards.

Grab the PUBG Mobile Seraphic Beacon M16A4 skin and other items from the new Lucky Spin crate

The Mythic items in the new PUBG Mobile Lucky Spin crate are the Seraphic Genie mask, Seraphic Genie headcover, Seraphic Princess hair set, Seraphic Princess headcover, and the upgradable Seraphic Beacon M16A4 skin. The Legendary items, on the other hand, are the Seraphic Princess set and the Seraphic Genie set.

Besides these items, the Lucky Spin crate offers low-end items, such as Development Materials, Paint, and in-crate coins.

How to obtain the PUBG Mobile Seraphic Beacon M16A4 skin from the new Lucky Spin

Obtaining the aforementioned items, including the PUBG Mobile Seraphic Beacon M16A4 skin, requires you to take part in crate openings that cost a certain amount of PUBG Mobile's premium in-game currency, Unknown Cash (UC). These openings or draws function like spins, randomly selecting a crate's item as your reward upon paying a specific amount of UC.

A single draw costs 40 UCs. Making 10 draws at once costs a discounted 360 UCs.

You can collect PUBG Mobile UCs by purchasing them with real money. Note that if you exhaust your UCs on crate openings and can't obtain your desired items, you can purchase them via in-crate coins in the Redeem section.

Here are the prices of the exclusive items offered in the new Lucky Spin crate at the Redeem section:

Seraphic Genie mask costs 100 in-crate coins

Seraphic Genie headcover costs 100 in-crate coins

Seraphic Princess hair set costs 150 in-crate coins

Seraphic Princess headcover costs 100 in-crate coins

Seraphic Beacon M16A4 skin costs 200 in-crate coins

Seraphic Princess set costs 500 in-crate coins

Seraphic Genie set costs 500 in-crate coins

Development Material costs 200 in-crate coins

Paint costs four in-crate coins

How to upgrade the PUBG Mobile Seraphic Beacon M16A4 skin

Upgrading the PUBG Mobile Seraphic Beacon M16A4 skin requires a certain number of Development Materials and Paint, which you can obtain from crate openings.

Note that this required amount progressively increases at each phase of the skin's level-up. Each level unlocks the skin's unique attributes, such as the on-hit, elimination, and elimination broadcast effects.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. They can instead play the title's India-exclusive and legal variant, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

