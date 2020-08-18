There are a total of three maps in Garena Free Fire — Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari — which provide players with variety. Purgatory was the second map added to the game, and was earlier removed from the ranked mode. In the previous month, however, it was added back.

In this article, we discuss how players can play this map in Garena Free Fire.

How to unlock Purgatory map in Free Fire

To unlock it, players would first have to download the expansion pack. Also, they would have to be over level 5 to unlock and play the map. Here’s how they can download the map in Free Fire.

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Download Center’ icon present on the top of the screen.

Press on the download center icon present on the top of the screen

Step 2: Press on the download button present beside the name of the map.

Step 3: It would take some time for the map to download based on the internet speed.

How to play the Purgatory map

Here’s how players can start a match in this map:

Step 1: Click on the mode change option present on the top-right corner of the screen.

Press on the mode change option present on the top-right corner

Step 2: Press on the Class — Purgatory option.

Click on Classic — Purgatory option

Step 3: When ready to go, click on the start button to commence the battle royale match.

Players must note that they will only be able to try a non-ranked match in Purgatory during a particular time frame. They can only play it between 6 and 10 PM IST.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.