How to unlock the Reached the Daunt trophy in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is finally here, and fans couldn't be more excited. The sequel to the hit 2017 action-adventure epic continues its predecessor's gigantic standard of quality.

Like every massive open-world game, there are a staggering amount of activities and achievements for players to conquer, some of which will be extremely challenging, while others will be a matter of perseverance.

In this article, we explain how to unlock one such achievement - the Reached the Daunt trophy.

Reach the Daunt in Horizon Forbidden West

is OUT NOW! The wait is over and your journey out into the Forbidden West begins!

The Reached the Daunt trophy is unlocked immediately after the player completes the Horizon Forbidden West tutorial. This is no ordinary tutorial, however, and it takes up around the first two hours of the game.

The game's first quest, Reach for the Stars, will begin immediately after the game's opening cutscene. As this is a tutorial, this mission will teach the player the majority of the main gameplay elements.

Go to the ancient ruins to reconnect with Varl, who will entreat the player to craft a tool called the Pullcaster, which acts as a grappling hook. Use Focus to highlight climbing roots and shoot down the suspended shuttle. A set of yellow cables, when shot down, will pin the Slitherfang in place.

This allows the player to nail down the concept of weak points and swiftly kill the enemy. Aloy will find the Data Center, which will trigger a cutscene, but it holds no information. Varl and Aloy will travel to Meridian and engage in several conversations.

The game will trigger an upgrade to Aloy's Spear. Head towards the objective marker and another cutscene will be triggered. This will include the opening credits, immediately after which Aloy will reach level three and the Reach the Daunt trophy will appear. This signals the opening up of the open world.

The strange reward for the Reached the Daunt trophy

Learn more about Guerilla's Horizon Forbidden West-inspired partnerships with conservation projects around the world: Help build Aloy's Forests

Guerilla Games is tying Horizon Forbidden West to a good cause with a new initiative. The game's developers and publishers are planting trees to coincide with their new game's themes.

For every player who unlocks the Reach the Daunt trophy between February 18 and March 25, Sony plants one tree. These trees will be planted in one of three reforestation projects in the United States.

Wisconsin's Douglas County Forest, California's Sheep Fire Private Land, and Florida's Torreya State Park will be the recipients of Sony's trees. This is estimated to lead to over 200,000 trees being planted.

It is a good-natured and appropriate gesture for a game like Horizon Forbidden West, and since the Reached the Daunt trophy is part of the game's opening, every player will likely reach this peak.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee