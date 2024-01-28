With Heihachi’s daughter being one of the new additions to the latest franchise entry, you might wonder how you will be able to unlock Reina in Tekken 8. Once you start the game, you will notice that her character select screen is greyed out in versus battles. This is because you must meet certain conditions before you can play her.

Reina is one of the strongest entries in Tekken 8, and she brings a particularly unique style of Mishima combat to the table. She has a very aggressive playstyle, and many consider her Rage Art one of the flashiest in the game.

So, if you're wondering how to unlock Reina in Tekken 8, here are a few things you need to do.

How to unlock Reina in Tekken 8

To unlock Heihachi’s daughter in Tekken 8, all you will need to do is to complete the game’s story mode. Once you finish The Dark Awakens storyline, you can get your hands on Reina.

Like the other entries in the franchise, the story mode is not too long, and you will be able to complete it in a couple of hours unless you are having trouble winning the various match-ups.

Completing the story is worth it as it will not only unlock Reina in Tekken 8 but also continue the Mishima narrative, where Kazuya gains complete control of Azazel, and it’s up to Jin to take him down.

What role does Reina play in Tekken 8?

Reina is the Heihachi Mishima’s secret daughter, and judging by her fighting style, it’s pretty hard to say if she was one of his many illegitimate children or if she was actually trained by him under the Mishima Style. Reina mixes the Mishima style with Taido, making her playstyle rather unique.

Throughout The Dark Awakens narrative, she comes off as a very mysterious character whose intentions are not exactly clear. She puts up an act of being Jin’s fan girl seeking to help him defeat Kazuya, but you will soon realize that she has ulterior motives vested around awakening her Devil Gene.

It’s when you complete Reina’s character episode that you get to learn more about her true intentions. She wants to take over the Mishima Zaibatsu, and her love and adoration for her father have strengthened her resolve to take down Kazuya and make the corporation hers.

It will be quite interesting to see how Bandai Namco takes her character forward in the upcoming franchise entries. So, if you want to know more about her backstory, play and complete The Dark Awakens to unlock Reina in Tekken 8.