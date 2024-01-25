Tekken 8’s Reina has certainly become one of the most intriguing fighters on the roster ever since her official trailer was released by Bandai Namco. Despite having a mysterious aura, she does not hesitate to showcase her lightning-fast fighting skills when confronted by opponents. She employs both Taido and Mishima-style karate while closing down on foes with Sentai moves, which separates her from any other contender seen so far.

Reina has also mastered Mishima techniques like the Wind God Fist and Spinning Demon, two of the most incredible moves that allow her to be aggressive during combat.

This article will go over her Heat Engage moves and Rage Art to familiarize you with her kit in Tekken 8. We have also included some of her combo examples that can be used against opponents in online matches.

Reina Rage Art and Heat Engagers in Tekken 8

The traditional Tekken entries have been used to denote all the moves in the following section, such as 1, 2, 3, 4 (left punch, right punch, left kick, right kick) for the action buttons. The directional inputs are u/f (up-forward), d/b (down-back), and so on.

Rage art

Sacred Dismantle Spark: d/f> 1+2

Heat Engagers

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 Muso Basara : d/f, 1, 2

: d/f, 1, 2 Trailokya Splits Kick : f, F, 3

: f, F, 3 Sen kaijo Geri : During Sentai (f, 3), 3

: During Sentai (f, 3), 3 Unpu Tobi-manji : During Unsoku (d, 3), 4

: During Unsoku (d, 3), 4 Iron Hand : During Heaven’s Wrath (d, 1+2), 2

: During Heaven’s Wrath (d, 1+2), 2 Senjomanji Lethal Fury : During Heat 3, 4, 4

: During Heat 3, 4, 4 Aerial Manji Lethal Fury : During Heat, 3+4, 4, 4

: During Heat, 3+4, 4, 4 Ouhen Manji Lethal Fury : f, 3+4, 4

: f, 3+4, 4 Charging Hard : With Heat activated during Heaven’s Wrath, take a high or mid-attack from the opponent.

: With Heat activated during Heaven’s Wrath, take a high or mid-attack from the opponent. Divine Dominance of Annihilation : During Heat, 2+3

: During Heat, 2+3 Divine Wrath of Annihilation: During Heat and Heaven’s Wrath, 2+3

Reina combo examples in Tekken 8

While crouching, d/f, 4> b, 4> f, F, 3+4> d/f, 1> f, 2, 3, F> during Sentai, 1, 2

While this combo might be difficult to execute, it provides a lot of wall carry when done to perfection. Be careful of the "3+4" input and "F" before entering sentai to unleash this counterpunishment.

During Wind God Step (d/f, 3), 2> u/f, 1> during Heat and Heaven’s Wrath 2, F> d/f, 4, 2, 3> d/f, 3> during Wind God Step 1, 4

This is another difficult input that offers a huge return if you are able to pull it off against a challenger. It perfectly pairs the double-wind God Step with the Heat System in Tekken 8 to juggle the opponent.

d/f, 2> d, 2, 3, F> during Sentai, 2> 2, 2, 2, 2

The input above is quite easy to execute and offers a clean counterpunishment. Use it to get decent air time on opponents and plummet them whenever they mess up their high hits.

This article gives you a glimpse at Reina’s arsenal in Tekken 8. She appears to be a fresh character, unlike the lazy design of Victor Chevalier.