How to unlock the Shorty for free in COD Mobile

COD Mobile has released the Omnipotent draw today, where players can purchase the new Legendary Ghost skin along with the legendary Shorty. Shorty is the new secondary in the game. It is a double barrel, sawed-off shotgun that is lethal at close range. Snipers will find the Shorty to be extremely dependable when players push them with automatic weapons.

The legendary Shorty is only available for purchase, and COD Mobile players have to spend COD points to get the weapon. Upon unlocking the legendary Shorty, the base version automatically gets unlocked in the inventory.

Base version Shorty stats (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

However, the free-to-play players in COD Mobile do not have such luxury. They need to grind hard to get the weapon unlocked. The base version of the Shorty was released with the legendary version, but there are a series of challenges that need to be completed before it can be unlocked.

Players will also earn a tremendous amount of Battle Pass XP by completing these challenges. Gamers with a premium Battle Pass will benefit more if they have tiers left to complete. Tier 21 of the Battle Pass has a base version of CR-56 AMAX that is free for all to unlock, and COD Mobile players will need this new assault rifle if they intend to unlock the AK117- Rhinestone.

Unlock the Shorty for free in COD Mobile

Players need to go to Seasonal events and look under the "Sawed Off Shenanigans" event. There are seven quests in total, but completing six will unlock the Shorty in COD Mobile.

Play Sawed Off Shenanigans with 13 days to unlock free Shorty (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Play 3 matches in any mode

Kill 10 enemies with any shotgun

Loot 5 shotguns in BR matches

Kill 15 enemies with any shotgun equipped with the Amped perk (Amped perk is available in the Credit Store)

Kill 20 enemies with any shotgun equipped with any charm

Kill enemies with any BY15 equipped with any 5 attachments

Win 5 MP matches with any Shorty equipped (The Shorty must be equipped in-hand at the end of the match)

Complete all the challenges above and unlock the new secondary Shorty in COD Mobile.

