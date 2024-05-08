How to unlock all Sung Jinwoo Jobs in Solo Leveling Arise

There are five Sung Jinwoo Jobs in Solo Leveling Arise, and you can unlock them by meeting certain conditions and progressing in the story mode. Each Job Change unlocks new skills, appearance, Blessing Stones, Stat points, increases Sung Jinwoo’s total power, and more. After meeting all Job Change conditions, you must enter a simulation to fight against another Sung Jinwoo.

The other Sung Jinwoo, who appears in the simulation, will be a shadow form of the protagonist. He will have the Job you are about to unlock. For instance, if you want to upgrade his Job to Night Lord, you will duel with the Night Lord Sung Jinwoo.

Here's a detailed guide on unlocking all Sung Jinwoo Jobs in Solo Leveling Arise.

A complete guide to unlocking all Sung Jinwoo Jobs in Solo Leveling Arise

You can unlock all Sung Jinwoo Jobs in Solo Leveling Arise by meeting their respective Job Change conditions. (Image via Netmarble)

There were four Jobs in the Solo Leveling Arise early access version. Netmarble added a new fifth one, Beyond The Monarch of Shadows, at launch. Unlocking each Job unlocks a new costume for Sung Jinwoo and grants various rewards, skills, costumes, and more. Below is the list of all Sung Jinwoo Jobs in Solo Leveling Arise, how to unlock them, and their main rewards:

1) Assassin

An in-game screenshot of Sung Jinwoo in the Assassin job (Image via Netmarble)

Unlock conditions:

Complete Chapter 2: To Overcome in the main story. It is one of the Sung Jinwoo Jobs in Solo Leveling Arise, which unlocks upon finishing the tutorial.

Rewards:

Darkness: Obliteration (Ultimate skill): While using the skill, Jinwoo hides in the darkness and then slashes through the space around him. It inflicts 3282% damage of Jinwoo’s attack and cools down in 60 seconds.

2) Night Lord

An in-game screenshot of Sung Jinwoo in the Night Lord job (Image via Netmarble)

Unlock conditions:

Upgrade Sung Jinwoo to Level 15

Complete Chapter 6: Revenge in the main story.

Rewards:

Mutilate (basic skill): The skill allows Jinwoo to slash multiple times quickly in front of him. It deals 424% damage of Jinwoo’s attack, inflicts Airborn effect, consumes 150 Mana, and cools down in 15 seconds.

3) Necromancer

An in-game screenshot of Sung Jinwoo in Necromancer (Image via Netmarble)

Unlock conditions:

Complete Chapter 9: Resume the Job Change Quest in the Story

in the Story Change Sung Jinwoo’s Job twice.

Rewards:

Truth: Mutilate (Ultimate skill): While using the skill, Jinwoo slashes enemies multiple times in an instant and dashes behind them to stab powerfully. It deals 4078% damage of Jinwoo’s attack and cools down in 60 seconds.

4) The Monarch of Shadows

An in-game screenshot of Sung Jinwoo in The Monarch of Shadows job (Image via Netmarble)

Unlock conditions:

Complete Chapter 9: Job Perks in the main story.

in the main story. Change Job 3 times.

Rewards:

Tenacity (Blessing Stone): The damage Jinwoo takes decreases by 20% when he has 30% or less maximum HP.

5) The Monarch of Shadows: Rebel Leader

An in-game screenshot of Sung Jinwoo in the Rebel Leader job (Image via Netmarble)

Unlock conditions:

Complete Chapter 8: Protector of the Throne of the main story in the Hard difficulty.

of the main story in the Hard difficulty. Reach 70,000 Total Power with Sung Jinwoo.

with Sung Jinwoo. Reach level 55 with Sung Jinwoo.

Rewards:

Armor Break (Basic skill): Jiwnoo charges forward and strikes the enemy. It inflicts 520% damage of Jinwoo’s attack, deals almighty break damage, and applies Airborne effect. It cools down in 20 seconds and consumes 200 Mana.

Jiwnoo charges forward and strikes the enemy. It inflicts 520% damage of Jinwoo’s attack, deals almighty break damage, and applies Airborne effect. It cools down in 20 seconds and consumes 200 Mana. Decimation (Skill Rune): It deals 900% damage of Jinwoo’s attack, cools down in 20 seconds, and consumes 200 Mana. The Skill Rune deals Fire damage, almighty break damage, applies Airborne effect, and increases critical hit damage by 30% for five seconds.

That concludes our guide on unlocking all Sung Jinwoo Jobs in Solo Leveling Arise. Check out our Solo Leveling Arise tier list for an easy in-game journey.