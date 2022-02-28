How to unlock Super Bowler in Clash of Clans?

Players in Clash of Clans have a lot of options when it comes to offensive techniques. Troops, heroes, spells, pets, and, most recently, Super Troops can all be combined. Super Troops are upgraded versions of regular troops with special abilities.

Players should use these Super Troops to give a diversity of attacks and strengthen offensive strategies. These are only available to players who have upgraded their Town Hall to level 11. Super Troopers, on the other hand, can be requested at Clan Castle.

They usually have higher hitpoints and deal more damage, and one such popular Super Troop is Super Bowler, which is a boosted version of Bowler.

Super Bowler is a mighty troop in Clash of Clans, here's how to unlock

The Super Troop that is based on the Bowler is the Super Bowler. Once the Bowler reaches level 4, it can be unlocked by boosting him.

The Super Bowler launches enormous purple stones that can bounce three times before causing splash damage. The bowlers bounce three tiles apart, damaging many defenses in the process.

The in-game description of the Super Bowler is as follows:

"Super Bowler now has everything he's ever wanted: a grippier glove, more comfortable footwear, and even more ridiculously massive boulders to toss."

Boosting the Bowler costs 25000 Dark Elixir or a Super Potion, and it lasts three days. The level of Super Bowler matches the player's Bowler level. Town Hall 12 is required for players to upgrade their Bowler to Super Bowler status.

However, in order to receive a donated Super Bowler, players must have a level 6 Clan Castle or higher. Anyone with a Town Hall of 10 or higher can receive one.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Additionally, we’ve got a couple of Quality of Life improvements we’ll also be releasing in this update. Check them out: Super Bowler enters the Clash bowling lane!Additionally, we’ve got a couple of Quality of Life improvements we’ll also be releasing in this update. Check them out: clashofclans.com/blog/news/supe… Super Bowler enters the Clash bowling lane! 🎳Additionally, we’ve got a couple of Quality of Life improvements we’ll also be releasing in this update. Check them out: clashofclans.com/blog/news/supe… https://t.co/9d9xFy0Gh1

When it comes to attacking, Super Bowlers have no preference; they will simply attack the closest building. However, Super Bowlers may get distracted because of heroes, clan castle troops and defense traps.

To unlock Super Bowlers in Clash of Clans, players should follow the below-given steps:

Upgrade Town Hall to at least level 11, where the boost feature is available Use the Super Potion or 25000 Dark Elixir to boost Bowlers into Super Bowlers for a period of 3 days Train Super Bowlers and start using them in multiplayer and clan war battles

Super Bowler statistics

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Super Bowler fan art

by Have you had the chance to try the new Super Bowler yet? If so, give us your feedback and let us know what you think of this big guy!Super Bowler fan artby @momotaro2112 and @gebbaraa Have you had the chance to try the new Super Bowler yet? If so, give us your feedback and let us know what you think of this big guy! Super Bowler fan art 👇 by @momotaro2112 and @gebbaraa https://t.co/Tfgmh4SiDe

Super Bowlers like Super Archers and regular Bowlers can inflict damage on other units that are behind the initial target.

It costs 1000 Dark Elixir to train a level 6 Super Bowler, which has 2000 hitpoints and deals a damage of 200 per second.

Super Bowler occupies 30 troops worth of housing space and takes 5 minutes to train.

It covers a range of 3 tiles and has an attack speed of 2.2 seconds.

Finally, Super Troops in Clash of Clans are always good for attacking as they can deal more damage than normal Elixir and Dark Elixir troops. Players should add Super Bowlers to their army to build a strong army composition.

