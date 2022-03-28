How to unlock terraforming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons stands out from other titles within the franchise for a number of reasons, but one of the most popular ones is that it has a feature that allows players to terraform their island. Using this feature, players can add waterfalls, cliffs, and pathways to their island, or even get rid of existing ones. This allows them to truly build the island of their dreams, instead of simply working with the island that was already provided to them.

However, terraforming is not a feature that is readily available for players to use. They must first unlock the terraforming feature in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and here's how players can do that.

Steps to unlock terraforming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To unlock terraforming in New Horizons, players will need to unlock the Island Designer app on their NookPhone within the game. Beginners of the title must keep in mind that this might take some time to accomplish, since there are several things players have to do before they can unlock the Island Designer app.

Players will have to have unlocked the Resident Services building in the game and must have begun Tom Nook's Project K assignment, which requires players to complete the following tasks:

Build a campsite

Invite the first camper to live on their island

Construct three housing plots

Invite three villagers to live on their island and move into those houses

Achieve a 3-star rating for their island

Once players have achieved a 3-star rating for their island, they will be able to spot the Island Designer app on their NookPhone given to them by Tom Nook. However, unlocking the Island Designer app itself does not give players access to all terraforming features in the game.

Players have to pay to unlock different kinds of pathways, waterscaping, and cliff construction via Nook Miles. Each of the different items have different prices, ranging from 2000 Nook Miles for pathways to 6000 Nook Miles for waterscaping and cliff construction each. Each of these features can be unlocked by visiting the Nook Stop machine at Resident Services in the game.

Terraforming is one of the most useful features added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, since it allows players to craft the perfect island for themselves and their villagers. Furthermore, this feature is not very difficult to obtain as well, although it does take some time and effort on the player's part.

