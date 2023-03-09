How to unlock the three Taoist Chests in the Hidden Village in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features visceral combat in addition to exploration, true to its role-playing nature. Other than facing off against brutal enemies, players can collect a myriad of treasures and trinkets that are scattered throughout the game world.

One such rather lengthy set of collectibles in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty includes a detour into the Hidden Village. This is followed by a side quest that tasks you with finding a set of three lost keys for the Taoist, which will offer up lucrative rewards in exchange for your endeavor.

Read on to know more about the quest, unlocking the chests, and what rewards await you.

Note: Spoilers for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will follow, discretion is advised.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guide - Steps to unlock the three Taoist Chests in the campaign

To unlock the three Taoist Chests, you must first make your way to the Hidden Village, which becomes unlockable after completion of the first two campaign missions.

From here, you must make your way to the bottom of the region to find a lady who will ask you for help to enter her house again. You will need to find a key to unlock this door, which is unfortunately not in the Hidden Village. Follow these steps as they are scattered in various locations:

The first key can be located during the third quest, In Search of the Immortal Wizard. It is a part of the main campaign of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Progress through the quest to the very end, right after you beat Zhupolong. Exit the cave after raising your Battle Flag to find the first key near the cave exit. Complete the rest of the level. The next key can be found during the events of the fifth main quest, War’s Flame Blaze Fiercely. Make your way through the region to enter a room with a dragon head. Drain the water from the room and find the second key left to the entrance of the cave. Watch out for the Shuigui patrolling the area and be prepared for a fight. Now, make your way back to the Hidden Village and find the lady once again. Give her the two keys and she will open the doors for you. We are not done yet, however, since we first need to actually exchange some items for the three chests located within these doors. Head back to the lady, and give her a fire pot, some anti-freeze soil, and a mystic crane. Simply make your way back to the chests to unlock and loot them.

What rewards are players given for unlocking the three Taoist chests?

Unlocking each of the three chests gives players the following rewards:

One Large Genuine Qi Crystal (Chest #1)

Two Small Genuine Qi Crystals (Chest #1)

Five Genuine Qi Fragments (Chest #1)

Rank 7 Steel x2 (Chest #2)

Rank 7 Leather x2 (Chest #2)

Rank 8 Steel (Chest #2)

Rank 8 Leather (Chest #2)

A four star armor or weapon (Chest #3)

One Throwing Knife (Chest #3)

Rank 7 Leather x2 (Chest #3)

Rank 7 Steel x2 (Chest #3)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was released on March 3, 2023 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

