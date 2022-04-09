How to unlock Universal Translator in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players can unlock many different items in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These items can range in items such as characters, ships, skins, unlockables, and more.

One of the items a player can unlock during their playthrough is the Universal Translator. This device allows players to communicate with others without using a Protocol Droid. Here's how to get it.

How players can unlock the Universal Translator in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be able to communicate with many different creatures and races throughout their journey in the game. For some of these, players will be unable to speak with them without a Protocol Droid, who can translate their speech.

With Universal Translator, though, this is bypassed. Unless the player is using a terminal, they will understand everyone.

Unlocking the Universal Translator

Players can unlock the Universal Translator by finding a Datacard. To access the option to buy Universal Translator, players can find it inside the Extras menu.

It will cost them 500,000 studs and a single Datacard to unlock this ability. Once it is active, however, players will be able to converse with everyone, regardless of the droid they bring with them.

Finding the Datacards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

19 Datacards are scattered throughout the game for players to find. These cards are generally in hard-to-reach or out-of-the-way places that will allow players to use some special abilities or make difficult jumps to find.

Once found, however, players can spend their Datacards on many different items that can enhance their playthrough of the game.

What players can unlock with Datacards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

When players start collecting Datacards, they will be able to collect some handy items. Some of the most valuable items they can get are the stud multipliers. These range from 2x - 10x the amount of studs a player earns in-game.

This can significantly help with the efficiency with which a player earns this important currency. Players can also obtain some fun in-game modes, including:

Big Head Mode

Baguette Lightsabers

Porg Companion

Galaxy Rave

Cantina Mode

Hologram Mode

Mumble Effects

These are some of the great items that players can earn, although they will most likely want to achieve stud multipliers first, as this will make the game dramatically easier to find studs. However, it is ultimately up to the player what they choose to unlock first.

