How to unlock the Vaas Montenegro set in Far Cry 6?

Far Cry 6 Insanity is the first DLC included in the season pass of Ubisoft’s hit title, Far Cry 6. Developed by Ubisoft Toronto and Shanghai, Insanity brings back the iconic Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3. It puts players in a trippy world inside Vaas’ mind, in a rogue-like gameplay loop.

With Vaas stealing the show and becoming an iconic character in Far Cry 3, the franchise found its identity in iconic antagonists. With the season pass of Far Cry 6, Ubisoft is bringing back three iconic antagonists from the franchise: Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5, Pagan Min from Far Cry 4, and of course, Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3.

With the first part of Insanity, featuring Vaas, releasing today, here’s a look at how players can get the Vaas Montenegro set in Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6 Insanity: Obtaining Vaas Montenegro set

Far Cry 6 Insanity puts gamers in the role of Vaas, where he must complete challenges and escape from his own mind. The rogue-like gameplay loop, paired with insights into the character, is quite an interesting take on the Far Cry DLC, and it certainly is worth playing.

The Vaas Montenegro collection consists of five gear pieces, and all together, they give users the entire Vaas outfit. The challenges to earn each gear outfit piece are as follows:

Vaas Mohawk - Escape Vaas’ mind with at least 25,000 points

Vaas Tank - Successfully escape Vaas’ mind

Vaas Pants - Hold at least 8,000 Cash at once

Vaas Boots - Discovery every location in Vaas’ mind

Vaas Wraps - Unlock all Weapons in Vaas’ Armory

Players can also earn a Lil Vaas in Far Cry 6 Insanity by completing the associated challenge.

Lil Vaas - Collect every Vaas Chibi

The Vaas Montenegro set can be equipped in the main game of Far Cry 6 to be worn by Dani Rojas.

Far Cry 6 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store. Far Cry 6 Insanity is available for purchase separately or as part of the Season Pass.

