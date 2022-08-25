How to unlock the wingsuit in Saints Row

One of the many things that the Saints Row franchise has been known for in recent years is its goofy and satirical approach to the open-world crime sandbox genre. The team responsible for bringing these enjoyable experiences to the market has fully capitalized on this uniqueness in the series' recently released reboot.

Though considerably less silly than the UFO from the game's fourth and second installments, the addition of a wingsuit in the new release is quite the unusual way to get around. However, not every player is aware that they have the ability to use such a mode of transportation, let alone know how to access it.

Luckily, the way by which players can obtain and use the wingsuit is way simpler than many might think. However, using it can take a bit of practice, as well as several instances of trial and error.

Obtaining and using the Wingsuit in Saints Row

Official artwork for Saints Row (Image via Deep Silver)

To obtain the wingsuit, players will only need to complete the introductory mission. This will be the first mission players complete upon starting up a new save file. Once this mission is complete, players will automatically have access to the wingsuit. However, using this feature may take some getting used to.

The wingsuit may go underutilized in a standard playthrough, given the nature in which it has to be used. Players have to hurl themselves off the roof of a building in order to use the wingsuit effectively. A lot of players may not want to take the chance without the knowledge that they even have access to the item.

As previously stated, the wingsuit is an item that can be used automatically once players jump from any drastic height. Since players are not required to do this in the main quest, many may not be acquainted with the feature.

Players can also use the wingsuit from the roof of a car to quickly shoot forward. While the exact use of the wingsuit is a bit unclear, it is certainly a fun maneuver to pull off. This feature can be used to quickly gain ground in quests, shoot up onto a nearby building, or even just be a fun movement option to use when exploring.

Given that this is Saints Row's first instance of introducing a wingsuit in their game, many players may not know the best way to control the piece of equipment. Luckily, the mechanics behind it are not as complex as it might sound. The wingsuit is mainly used for gliding from somewhere high to the ground without any complicated tricks or techniques.

To summarize, the wingsuit in Saints Row is acquired automatically once the player completes the first mission. This piece of equipment is incredibly helpful for players wanting to explore the map quickly and have as much fun as possible when doing so.

