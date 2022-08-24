Saints Row (2022) guide: What does the smartphone do?

Saints Row (2022) is a familiar affair for many fans of open-world games, as it combines new ideas with established mechanics. One such returning mechanic is the smartphone.

Accessible at the press of a button, this handy menu grants access to many useful features that players cannot do without. But what exactly is the smartphone capable of?

Saints Row (2022)'s smartphone is replete with useful apps

Here are all the options available on the smartphone. Note that some of these will need to be unlocked via game progression through main or side missions.

Map – Opens the map for Santo Ileso, depicting different icons for various points of interest

Missions – Showcases a list of current and available missions. This is also where players can access the Challenges sub-menu to keep track of optional actions to perform for rewards (for example, getting certain number of kills with a specific character among the game's cast).

Style – Opens the customization menu, allowing players to tweak every aspect of their boss while on the go.

Camera – Opens the camera app to take pictures, needed for grabbing collectibles scattered around Santo Ileso.

Skills – Opens the skill tree menu to assign unlocked skills. There are only four skill slots, so only that many skills can be activated and they can be changed on the fly (except in missions).

Perks – Opens the perks menu to assign unlocked perks.

Wanted – List of available wanted contracts that players can hunt down to earn rewards.

Cash – Opens the cash app which allows transfering of income to the player character.

Contacts – List of contacts (friends) to call for assistance, access to vehicle delivery (which must be unlocked after compelteing Jim Rob's Garage Criminal Venture) and more.

Collectibles – List of acquired collectibles that can be used for crib customization.

Playlist – List of unlocked radio stations, songs, and newscasts. Players can also create a custom playlist with their favorite songs to play at any time.

Sharing – Opens the character sharing menu to search, manage, and share created Bosses.

Players can also keep track of their player level and total funds at the top of the smartphone screen.

What is Saints Row (2022) about?

Saints Row (2022) is a fresh retelling of the Saint’s journey in an all-new setting with a brand new cast. As the Boss, players will team up with Eli, Neenah, and Kevin to establish their own gang and rival those that have the city of Santo Ileso in their grasp.

The gameplay is best defined as a standard third-person shooter, and sees the Boss explore the urban cityscape both on foot and in vehicles. Car chases, side hustles, and causing havoc to weaken opposing gangs is the basis of Saints Row. Lite-RPG elements and design overhauls make for a Saints game that feels new, despite taking notes from its predecessors.

Saints Row (2022) was released on August 23, 2022. It is available on PC (exclusively via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

