Saints Row (2022) details revealed: PC system requirements, pre-load times, and more

Saints Row (2022), the much anticipated reboot of Volition's iconic GTA-clone franchise, arrives in a few days. As such, fans have been wondering if their platforms of choice, specifically PCs, will be able to run it well.
With fan hype mounting until its release, the dev team has finally divulged information with regards to platform specifications and whether players will be able to play the game on launch day. Here is everything PC players need to know about the upcoming title.
Are you ready to visit Santo Ileso in Saints Row (2022)?
Here are the recommended system requirements for PC users:
1) Minimum - 1080p 30 FPS
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- DirectX: DX11
- CPU: Intel Core i3-3240 / Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480
- VRAM: 4 GB
- Storage: 50 GB
2) Recommended - 1080p 60 FPS
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- DirectX: DX11
- CPU: i7-6700K / Ryzen 5 1500X
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB)
- VRAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 50 GB
3) High - 1440p 60 FPS
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- DirectX: DX11
- CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K / Ryzen 5 5600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700XT
- VRAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 50 GB
4) Ultra - 4K 60 FPS
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- DirectX: DX11
- CPU: Intel Core i5-12600 / Ryzen 7 5800X;
- Memory: 16 GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6900XT
- VRAM: 12 GB
- Storage: 50 GB
With the Ultra specifications, the game steps into the graphical territory where the GTX 1070 is now a 1080p 60 FPS requirement.
When can fans preload Saints Row (2022)?
The game is set to launch on August 23, 2022 at midnight. However, Xbox owners can rejoice as the preload for Saint Row (2022) is available to download in advance on Microsoft's platforms right now. PlayStation fans, meanwhile, will be able to download it two days before the launch date.
Since the game is only available on PC via the Epic Games Launcher, PC users will not be able to preload the game, as Epic's digital storefront does not have that feature.
Instead of twiddling their thumbs, PC players can check out the Saints Row: Boss Factory character creator. The character creator allows for the customization of the player avatar (known as the Boss) beforehand. By doing so, gamers can import their Boss at launch and dive into the action right away.
The Boss Factory character creator is available to download for free across all platforms. Saints Row (2022) launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.