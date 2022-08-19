Saints Row (2022) details revealed: PC system requirements, pre-load times, and more

Saints Row (2022), the much anticipated reboot of Volition's iconic GTA-clone franchise, arrives in a few days. As such, fans have been wondering if their platforms of choice, specifically PCs, will be able to run it well.

With fan hype mounting until its release, the dev team has finally divulged information with regards to platform specifications and whether players will be able to play the game on launch day. Here is everything PC players need to know about the upcoming title.

Are you ready to visit Santo Ileso in Saints Row (2022)?

Saints Row @SaintsRow



Pre-order: 🤩 It's here! Take a look at the awesome #SaintsRow Story Reveal trailer, giving you a taste of the Saints' formation, rivals, rise to power (don't worry, no spoilers) and a whole load of

Here are the recommended system requirements for PC users:

1) Minimum - 1080p 30 FPS

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

DirectX: DX11

CPU: Intel Core i3-3240 / Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480

VRAM: 4 GB

Storage: 50 GB

2) Recommended - 1080p 60 FPS

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

DirectX: DX11

CPU: i7-6700K / Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 12 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB)

VRAM: 8 GB

Storage: 50 GB

3) High - 1440p 60 FPS

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

DirectX: DX11

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K / Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700XT

VRAM: 8 GB

Storage: 50 GB

4) Ultra - 4K 60 FPS

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

DirectX: DX11

CPU: Intel Core i5-12600 / Ryzen 7 5800X;

Memory: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6900XT

VRAM: 12 GB

Storage: 50 GB

With the Ultra specifications, the game steps into the graphical territory where the GTX 1070 is now a 1080p 60 FPS requirement.

When can fans preload Saints Row (2022)?

Saints Row @SaintsRow



Preload is available on PlayStation 48 hours before, and on Xbox right now!



Preload is available on PlayStation 48 hours before, and on Xbox right now!

Unfortunately pre-load has not been possible on Epic Games due to some technical stuff - sorry! #SaintsRow will launch on all platforms, world wide at midnight on August 23 wherever you are!

The game is set to launch on August 23, 2022 at midnight. However, Xbox owners can rejoice as the preload for Saint Row (2022) is available to download in advance on Microsoft's platforms right now. PlayStation fans, meanwhile, will be able to download it two days before the launch date.

Since the game is only available on PC via the Epic Games Launcher, PC users will not be able to preload the game, as Epic's digital storefront does not have that feature.

Instead of twiddling their thumbs, PC players can check out the Saints Row: Boss Factory character creator. The character creator allows for the customization of the player avatar (known as the Boss) beforehand. By doing so, gamers can import their Boss at launch and dive into the action right away.

The Boss Factory character creator is available to download for free across all platforms. Saints Row (2022) launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

