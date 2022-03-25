How to unlock Witch in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale offers players a huge range of troops to choose from and use in their decks. There are 106 cards categorized into five rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion.

The game's developers, Supercell, keep adding new features and cards with newer updates. These cards are used to make decks of eight to fight battles against other players in real-time.

Discussing the Witch from Clash Royale

In-game description of Witch:

"Summons Skeletons, shoots destructo beams, and has glowing pink eyes that unfortunately don't shoot lasers."

Witch is an Epic card that users can unlock once they reach Spell Valley (Arena 5). She is an area-damage-dealing, medium-ranged troop with moderate hitpoints and damage. Witch spawns four small skeleton troops every seven seconds while simultaneously dealing damage to enemy units.

However, the first group of four skeletons spawns one second after she is deployed. A Witch card costs five Elixir to deploy, and she was added to Clash Royale on January 4, 2016.

Witch has 524 Hit Points and deals damage of 76 per second at the base level. The card has 14 levels at the moment, with room for more upgrades in the future.

Witch deals area damage of 84 and spawns skeletons who deal damage of 51 per second. The latter has a low Hit Point of 51, but they are very efficient in battles as they spawn in large amounts, making them a great distraction.

As a troop alone, Witch can be very efficient when placed behind tank troops. She can spawn lots of skeletons at frequent intervals and deal damage from behind while providing the necessary support to other high damage dealing troops.

Statistics of Witch in Clash Royale

Cost - 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Hit Speed - 1.1 second

1.1 second Speed - Medium (60)

Medium (60) Deploy Time - 1 second

1 second Spawn Speed - 7 seconds

7 seconds Range - 5.5

5.5 Target - Air and Ground

Air and Ground Count - x1

x1 Transport - Ground

Ground Type - Troop

Troop Rarity - Epic

Overall, Witch is a handy Epic card that is pretty easy to obtain due to its Epic status. She can provide excellent support to other troops and even create a distraction by spawning small skeleton units.

However, it will not be of much use on its own due to its moderate Hit Point and Damage rate.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer