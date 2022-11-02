How to update Genshin Impact on PC and Mobile: Pre-Installation and download guide

Whenever a new update is about to arrive, there's a surge of players wondering how to update Genshin Impact on PC and mobile devices. Similarly, some gamers might wish to pre-install the content before the update goes live.

The following beginner guide should simplify things for newcomers who want to update their game. There aren't any notable limitations to doing so besides the fact that Travelers need storage space in order to download and install more content.

This method should be timeless and isn't just limited to a single version update. On a related note, this guide does not include PS4 or PS5 information.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Pre-install and download guide for Genshin Impact: How to update it on PC

This is what the pre-install screen looks like on PC (Image via HoYoverse)

It is extremely easy to pre-install a new update for Genshin Impact on PC. Simply open up the launcher and click on the small yellow circular button with a cloud on it (pictured above). It should be to the left of "Game Pre-Installation Get Now." Click on it and verify that you have enough storage space for the new update.

If you do not have enough storage space, then you will need to remove some unnecessary files elsewhere on your computer. Otherwise, the download will begin. How fast the download finishes depends on your internet speed.

Note: The above screenshot was taken prior to Genshin Impact 3.2 coming out. Other Version Updates will feature a different background image.

Some of the download will also occur here, especially if you didn't pre-install the content (Image via HoYoverse)

Players who have not yet pre-installed content can still update their game launcher and proceed to the in-game menu to finish downloading and verifying the game files. Travelers do not have to pre-install the content if they don't want to, but it does save time on launch day.

Note: The pre-install function will only become available a few days prior to the upcoming update. This note also applies to updating Genshin Impact on mobile devices.

Pre-install and download guide for Genshin Impact: How to update it on mobile devices

This is one method to pre-install an update for Genshin Impact on mobile devices (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways to pre-install a Genshin Impact update on mobile devices:

Tap on "Pre-Install Resource Package" in the in-game menu. Download it via the in-game option.

Either method will work. For clarification, the second method is done by doing the following:

Log in to the game. Open up the Paimon Menu (which is the in-game pause menu). Go to 'Settings.' Go to 'Other.' Tap on 'Pre-Install Now.'

Don't forget to update the app on Google Play (Android users) or the App Store (iOS users). Updating the game should work fine as well, even if you do not pre-install the content. Do keep in mind that this title is pretty large for an app, so clearing storage space might be necessary to update the game.

It is worth noting that pre-installation doesn't necessarily have to be fully complete in order to save time upon the final download of the new update. It will be fine as long as you download some of the necessary files.

