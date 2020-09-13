How to update PUBG Mobile 1.0 Global version on iOS: Step by Step guide

(Disclaimer: The game is unavailable in India following the ban imposed on 118 Chinese apps in the country)

The PUBG Mobile Global version 1.0 update was rolled out by the developers on 8th September 2020. The latest version of the popular battle royale game brought several new additions like the new Erangel 2.0 map, Cheer Park 2.0, enhancements in Livik, and a bunch of other modes and features.

The PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 update is available to download from the Google and Apple App Stores, and the official patch notes are also out. The in-game servers were not taken down for maintenance during the update.

The version requires 1.8 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.27 GB on iOS phones.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 on iOS devices

PUBG Mobile on iOS (Image via: Reddit)

PUBG Mobile Global version iOS download link: Click here.

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.0:

Step 1: Open the Apple App Store on your iOS device or click on the link above to go directly to the download page.

Step 2: Type 'PUBG Mobile' in the search bar.

Step 3: Click on the top result and hit the update button.

Step 4: Wait for a few minutes until the download completes. (It may take up to 15-30 minutes)

Step 5: Once the download completes, you can enjoy playing the game.

Before downloading the update, make sure you have enough storage space on your device

Players who update the game between 8th September and 13th September (UTC +0) will receive the following rewards:

2,888 BP

100 AG

Red Racecar Knight Backpack (3d)

PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 update features

The latest update has added the following features and modes to the game:

New classic mode gameplay: Erangel 2.0

Livik improvements (New weapon M1014)

Beyond A.C.E.-themed gameplay

Payload mode (v2.0) is coming back

Halloween infection mode (available from 23rd October)

Graphic quality upgrades

Cheer Park: Training ground updates

Island in the Lake at Cheer Park

Cheer Park Halloween (available from 23rd October)

Here's a teaser of the new Erangel Map in PUBG Mobile:

The PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass will also come out on 15th September 2020.

