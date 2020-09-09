How to update PUBG Mobile 1.0 in Tencent Gaming Buddy: Step-by-step guide

With every update, the developers of PUBG Mobile introduce newer and exciting features that make the game more engaging. The 1.0 update, which was released yesterday, brought in the highly-anticipated map – Erangel 2.0.

PUBG Mobile is available for Android and iOS platforms. However, many players wish to play it on their PC and, hence, use emulators to do so. One of the most popular emulators in the market is Gameloop, which is the rebranded version of Tencent Gaming Buddy, developed by Tencent Games.

In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to update the game on Gameloop.

How to update PUBG Mobile 1.0 in Tencent Gaming buddy

Gameloop (Image Credit: Gameloop.fun)

Follow the steps given below to update PUBG Mobile in Tencent Gaming Buddy (Gameloop):

Step 1: Open the Gameloop emulator.

Step 2: Click on the My Games tab present on the top ribbon.

Step 3: Locate for PUBG Mobile and click on it.

Alternatively, you can also manually search for PUBG Mobile using the search bar.

The users that already have the game on Gameloop will have the update button instead of the download

Step 4: Click on the update button. It will take some time, depending on your internet speed.

Step 5: After the update is complete, you can enjoy playing the new map on your PC.

It is crucial to note that users with the older version of PUBG Mobile will not be able to play with those who have the new version.

In addition, players will be rewarded for updating the game in the stipulated time frame i.e., 8th September to 13th September (UTC +0). They will get the following items for updating their game within this period:

2,888 BP

100 AG

Red Racecar Knight Backpack (3d)

Patch Notes

The latest update marks the beginning of a new era of PUBG Mobile. It brings a completely overhauled UI, enhanced graphic quality and several other compelling features. Here are some of them:

1) New Erangel 2.0.

2) Halloween Zombie Infection Mode (available from 23rd October).

3) Beyond the Ace themed gameplay.

4) Improvements in the Livik Map and more.

Click here to read the detailed patch notes.