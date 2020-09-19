How to update PUBG Mobile Lite global version: Step by step guide and tips

In the most recent development, PUBG Mobile Lite obtained a host of new features and changes to make it more enjoyable for its players. The latest 0.19.0 update was officially released on 17th September.

The size of this update is around 350 MB for players who already have the game installed. New players will need to keep at least 600 MB, as the download total is 535 MB to install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

With the arrival of the 0.19.0 version, players can now enjoy the new Survive Till Dawn mode, Mirado vehicle and loads of additional new content in-game. They can update PUBG Mobile Lite to the 0.19.0 version via the Google Play Store application. However, those who are unable to update from here can follow the below guide.

Steps to update PUBG Mobile Lite global version to 0.19.0 version:

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile Lite's latest global update APK download link: Click here

Players can follow these steps to update the latest PUBG Mobile Lite global version:

Step 1: They need to download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: Users then have to enable the install from unknown sources option, if not done already, by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: They can then install the downloaded APK file.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, players can log in to their account.

Step 5: They will have to reboot the game when the compilation of resources is done.

Update tips

#1 If players face an error message stating 'there is a problem parsing the package', then they can consider downloading the files again.

#2 They should try to download the game using a WiFi connection. However, if a user is using a 4G connection, they must not perform any other tasks on the device.

#3 Ensure that the device has sufficient storage space, in this case, around 600 MB.

#4 Make sure the device has enough charge while downloading the update.