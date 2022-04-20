How to upgrade Back 4 Blood from PS4 version to PS5 version

Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to the beloved zombie FPS Left 4 Dead series, and the game is packed with exciting content. The game has dropped on all major consoles, but some players want to shift their copy from one console to the next.

The PS5 is almost legendarily difficult to obtain, with many players still unable to find or buy Sony's newest console. Some players may have purchased this game on PS4 and later acquired a PS5 and wondered how to enjoy it on the next-gen platform.

Upgrading Back 4 Blood from PS4 to PS5

Players who have a PS4 copy of Back 4 Blood can upgrade to a PS5 copy of the game at no charge. Doing so only requires a simple transfer and a few presses of a button.

Players who buy the game digitally from the PlayStation Store receive a digital copy of both the PS4 and PS5 versions. This means that they are free to download either to the appropriate console.

After signing into the PS5 with the appropriate PlayStation account, both versions of the game will be in the Game Hub. Select the PS5 version and download it, and the game will be available on the newer console.

Players who buy Back 4 Blood on disk have a different but still simple method of transferring their game. Insert the game disk into the PS5 while signing in to access it from that platform.

While PS5s can't run PS4 disks, the console can read the information on the disk and will create an icon on the Game Hub screen. Highlight the game's icon and select the Free PS5 Upgrade option.

The on-disc download method does come with one drawback. Even after downloading the PS5 version of the game to the console, players will still need to insert the game disk. This is likely done to prevent multiple users from downloading the game without buying their own disks.

What's the difference between PS4 and PS5 versions of Back 4 Blood?

Some may wonder whether the console upgrade substantially affects Back 4 Blood. Is it just a graphical upgrade, or does gameplay change between last-gen and next-gen?

Of course, players should upgrade if they have everything to do so. It comes at no extra cost and improves the game in general. However, it's still worth documenting the significant changes between the two.

While graphical quality increases by shifting to the newer console, the significant change is in input delay. Some PS4 players have complained of quarter-second delays between pressing buttons and on-screen action.

The PS5 version of Back 4 Blood is superior to its last-gen counterpart. Players can get the upgrade with a few simple menu options.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar