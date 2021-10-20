How to add cross-platform friends in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is already proving to be a multiplayer hit, and plenty of players will want to take advantage of the cross-platform feature within the game. Every game tackles cross-platform features in different ways, but Back 4 Blood makes the process simple enough.

Some games utilize a separate launcher that requires an account in order to add players on other platforms. On the other hand, Back 4 Blood makes the process possible just by signing in to the game for the first time. As long as players own Back 4 Blood, they will be able to find cross-platform players through their main friend list.

Adding cross-platform players in Back 4 Blood

When anyone opens up Back 4 Blood for the first time and loads into the game, they are given a unique user ID. This ID is integral to utilizing cross-platform features in the game.

If players open up their menu and go to their friends list, there will be options to add other players, regardless of the platform. This entire system is separate from the menus on consoles like Xbox or PlayStation. However, gamertags and usernames are still taken into account for the Back 4 Blood friends list.

User ID's are essentially the player's username with some numbers assigned to the end. Knowing the full ID is what players need to add cross-platform friends, but once the ID is entered, the process is over. If the roles are reversed, players can head over to their friend requests and accept an invite. All players need to do in order to play with friends afterwards is head to their list and send over an invite.

How to toggle cross-platform play in Back 4 Blood

Enabling crossplay in Back 4 Blood is extremely simple and can be done from the Play Menu in Fort Hope. However, the options need to be selected before players can head into a mission.

Typically, before players head into a mission, they need to select the mission and the desired settings. In the settings, there is an option for 'Preferences' that is directly labeled as crossplay. By default, the settings are enabled, and cross-platform play is encouraged. But players do have the option to turn crossplay off if they don't want to play with other platforms.

Edited by Siddharth Satish