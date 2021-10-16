The full jukebox music playlist in Back 4 Blood

While not a major part of Back 4 Blood, the jukebox has already caught plenty of attention from players of the game. Whether it's the surprisingly extensive playlist, or an announcement made to streamers about the music, one small jukebox has made quite an impact.

Due to the nature of the jukebox in Back 4 Blood, players may not be aware that there are over a dozen songs that can pop up during the level "Bar Room Blitz" or within Fort Hope itself. Regardless of which location players decide to turn on a tune, there are a good handful that can play.

List of songs in the Back 4 Blood jukebox playlist

Players have already begun to compile the full playlist in the jukebox for Back 4 Blood, and the songs can be found in the credits. Here is the list so far:

Back 4 Blood jukebox songs

Black Betty - Spiderbait

Miserlou - Dick Dale

I'm Leaving You Baby (Won't Be Back No More) - Luther "Guitar Junior" Johnson

Tick Tick Boom - The Hives

Rusty Cage - Johnny Cash

In Hell I'll Be in Good Company - The Dead South

Sun Sinking Low - Mr. Airplane Man

Empty Streets - A Pretty Mess

Electric Worry - Clutch

Cross Road Blues - Robert Johnson

My Home Is In The Delta - Muddy Waters

All Hell Breaks Loose - Misfits

Ace of Spades - Motorhead

Don't Stop Me Now - Queen

The Devil Inside - Daniel Murphy, Anthony Sanudo, Eric Serna

Evil (Is Going On) - Howlin' Wolf

Clearly, there are some great songs on the list that fit the zombie slaying theme of Back 4 Blood to a tee. For most players, the songs are a great addition, but content creators of any kind may want to stay wary of the jukebox.

Content creators beware of the Back 4 Blood jukebox

Alissa @MissAlissaBarry

The jukebox has licensed music that will play when used. We do not own the streaming rights for the songs that play so be sure to turn your music off when interacting with the jukebox. Attention creators! If you’re streaming or planning #Back4Blood VOD content, this is important:The jukebox has licensed music that will play when used. We do not own the streaming rights for the songs that play so be sure to turn your music off when interacting with the jukebox. Attention creators! If you’re streaming or planning #Back4Blood VOD content, this is important:

The jukebox has licensed music that will play when used. We do not own the streaming rights for the songs that play so be sure to turn your music off when interacting with the jukebox.

Copyrighted music has become a big deal for platforms like Twitch, and it was only a matter of time. In line with that trend, Turtle Rock Studio's own Influencer-Communications Manager Alissa Barry warned streamers against playing the music.

In a tweet, the warning was aimed at VOD-related content, where viewers can go back and watch content. Turtle Rock Studios doesn't own the rights to the music itself and it only serves the purpose of the jukebox in-game, not streaming.

However, those who aren't content creator can have fun with the various jukebox songs in Back 4 Blood.

