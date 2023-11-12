How to upgrade EA FC 24 from the PS4 to PS5 version?

EA FC 24 might be available on PS4 and PS5, but massive differences exist between the versions and how they operate. The differences are similar to how it was in FIFA 23, and it's primarily due to the two separate sets of hardware and their respective capabilities.

That said, there's an excellent way for players to switch between the two of them and upgrade to the current-gen edition at no additional cost.

This is possible due to the dual-entitlement facility that's once again available with the EA FC 24. To utilize it, you'll need to own the PS5 version of the game when you choose to upgrade. This option is available by default even if you get the Standard Edition of the football simulator. Once you have the current-gen version, switching to it from the PS4 version is relatively easy.

How can players easily upgrade EA FC 24 from the PS4 version to PS5

Assuming you already have the PS5 version of the game, switching from the PS4 edition can be done with the following steps. Note that all editions of EA FC 24 come with the dual entitlement facility, except for the one that solely sold the old-gen consoles.

You need to have the PS4 version downloaded and installed.

Go to the PSN store. It's best to do this directly from within the console.

If you have dual-entitlement, you should also own the PS5 version.

Select it from the drop-down menu, and once it's downloaded, you can now enjoy the current-gen version.

Note that while there will be differences in the gameplay, you will retain all your in-game progress. This applies to the offline and online game modes, including any progress you might have made on your Ultimate Team journey.

Is it worth upgrading your EA FC 24 from PS4 and PS5?

As mentioned earlier, there are some significant differences between the two versions. Thanks to the superior hardware capabilities of the current generation, you'll enjoy features like HyperMotion V. This is the third iteration of this feature introduced in this year's release.

That said, specific mechanics work and feel better on the older-gen console. The overall gameplay speed is quicker in old-gen, as some of the current-gen animations are absent. However, you could also end up feeling the lack of authenticity in the gameplay.

While there will always be a debate about which version is better, the current-gen edition certainly feels much more realistic. Additionally, those on the current-gen can have access to more opponents as part of crossplay, as they can match up against users on the Xbox Series XlS and PC.