How to upgrade Level Up Team 2 players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The arrival of the second batch of Level Up players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team also heralds the introduction of the Level Up Your Game 2 objective. Similar to the first week of the promo, gamers can upgrade the base versions of the players available in packs by completing certain objectives, making it extremely unique.

With players like Leon Goretzka and Raphael Varane headling the roster, it comes as no surprise that fans are excited about Level Up Team 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

While the items available in packs are certainly overpowered in their own right, they can be further upgraded via the Level Up Your Game 2 objective.

Level Up Team 2 players can be boosted to a whole new level via objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The concept surrounding the FIFA 23 Level Up promo is an intriguing one. While this is not the first time EA Sports has allowed fans to work towards better versions of a player via objectives, it is the first instance of this idea being applied to tradeable items.

While the superior versions are untradeable, fans can buy the base items from the FIFA 23 Transfer Market and sell them after completing the objectives.

How to upgrade these players in FIFA 23?

The stipulations required to improve Level Up Team 2 players can be found in the Level Up Your Game 2 objective in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Milestones section.

These are the necessary requirements to unlock the various players:

Leon Goretzka : Score in 25 separate matches using 96 OVR Goretzka in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum 8 German players in your starting eleven.

: Score in 25 separate matches using 96 OVR Goretzka in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum 8 German players in your starting eleven. Raphael Varane : Play 25 Separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having 95 OVR Varane and minimum 7 French players in your starting eleven.

: Play 25 Separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having 95 OVR Varane and minimum 7 French players in your starting eleven. Gabriel Martinelli : Score in 20 separate matches using 94 OVR Martinelli in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum 8 Brazilian players in your starting eleven.

: Score in 20 separate matches using 94 OVR Martinelli in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum 8 Brazilian players in your starting eleven. Aurelien Tchouameni : Assist in 20 separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having 94 OVR Tchouameni and exactly 6 French players in your starting eleven.

: Assist in 20 separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having 94 OVR Tchouameni and exactly 6 French players in your starting eleven. Ferran Torres : Assist in 20 separate matches using 93 OVR Ferran Torres in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum 6 Spanish players in your starting eleven.

: Assist in 20 separate matches using 93 OVR Ferran Torres in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum 6 Spanish players in your starting eleven. Darwin Nunez : Score in 15 separate matches using 91 OVR Nunez in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having exactly four Premier League players in your starting eleven.

: Score in 15 separate matches using 91 OVR Nunez in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having exactly four Premier League players in your starting eleven. Youcef Atal : Assist 15 through balls with 92 OVR Atal in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Assist 15 through balls with 92 OVR Atal in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Tiago Djalo : Concede no more than 3 goals per match in 10 separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having 90 OVR Djalo in your starting eleven.

: Concede no more than 3 goals per match in 10 separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having 90 OVR Djalo in your starting eleven. Domenico Berardi : Score in 10 separate matches using 91 OVR Berardi in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum 5 Italian players in your starting eleven.

: Score in 10 separate matches using 91 OVR Berardi in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum 5 Italian players in your starting eleven. Donyell Malen : Score in 10 separate matches using 91 OVR Malen in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum 5 Dutch players in your starting eleven.

: Score in 10 separate matches using 91 OVR Malen in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum 5 Dutch players in your starting eleven. Pierre Kalulu : Score using defenders in 5 Separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having 91 OVR Kalulu and minimum three French players in your starting eleven.

: Score using defenders in 5 Separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having 91 OVR Kalulu and minimum three French players in your starting eleven. Caio Henrique : Assist using a cross in 5 separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having 92 OVR Henrique and minimum three Brazilian players in your starting eleven.

: Assist using a cross in 5 separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having 92 OVR Henrique and minimum three Brazilian players in your starting eleven. Raul Gimenez: Score a finesse shot in 5 separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with 91 OVR Raul Gimenez and exactly 5 Premier League players in your starting eleven.

Score a finesse shot in 5 separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with 91 OVR Raul Gimenez and exactly 5 Premier League players in your starting eleven. Martin Terrier : Assist in 5 separate matches using 91 OVR Terrier in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum 3 Ligue 1 players in your starting eleven.

: Assist in 5 separate matches using 91 OVR Terrier in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum 3 Ligue 1 players in your starting eleven. Axel Witsel: Play 10 separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having 91 OVR Witsel and minimum 5 La Liga players in your starting eleven.

The likes of Axel Witsel and Martin Terrier are yet to be released in FIFA 23. Raul Gimenez is available as an objective, whereas Ferran Torres can be obtained via an SBC.

These objectives can be completed in Squad Battles, FUT Champions, or Division Rivals, with the first option being the most conducive for beginners in FIFA 23, especially for completing objectives.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.