How to upgrade weapons in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Upgrading your weapons in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is not as straightforward as in other games. You will have access to a total of 5 weapon types, each coming with its own set of Discipline or Skill trees. You will have to unlock certain nodes to increase the power of your weapon.

This article will cover how to upgrade your weapons in Wuchang: The Fallen Feather.

Upgrading weapons in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers explained

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers does things a bit differently, unlike your typical RPG, where you need to find materials and then spend your time in a forge to upgrade your weapons. You will need to find certain items to upgrade it, but at the same time, you won't have any form of forging.

Increase your mastery (Image via 505 Games)

Interact with any Shrine and open your Impetus Repository. You will find a few weapon icons here. You can upgrade your armaments by clicking on and unlocking these icons. Each unlock will cost you a Red Mercury Essence and an item called Red Feathers. Once you unlock these slots, the level for your weapon type will be increased by 1.

While exploring the world of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you will come across certain items called Faint Red Feathers and Brilliant Red Feathers. These are the resources that you require to upgrade your weapons in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Various types of Red Feathers are required to upgrade the weapons. Higher-tier upgrades for your weapons in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers require better versions of these items, so keep an eye out as you explore the world of Shu.

How to get Red Feathers in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Red Feathers are found all over the world in randomized locations. Exploring is a key factor if you want to obtain these items. Check for the glowing loots that enemies drops, or are placed around the world, to find these Red Feathers.

Red Feathers can also be obtained by defeating certain optional enemies and mini-bosses. For unlocking a weapon level, you will sometimes need multiple of these items. You will need Faint Red Feathers for the initial levels, and then you will need higher tiers to unlock better Mastery slots.

But for upgrading your weapons in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers to a higher level, you will need Brilliant Red Feathers. These items do not respawn even if certain enemies have previously dropped them for you and you defeat them again.

