Inzoi lets you express your creativity through various features, like AI-assisted texture creation and the ability to upload custom textures. 3D printing is also one of these features, allowing players to create and share 3D assets as furniture or wearable objects in this immersive life-simulation game.

Read on to learn how to use the 3D Printer in Inzoi.

Ways to use the 3D Printer in Inzoi

A screenshot from Inzoi (Image via Krafton || Youtube/@creationdev)

You can access the 3D printer in the Craft tab (fourth tab in the Build Mode). Then, upload an image so the game can generate a 3D object in about 20 seconds. Once the 3D object is created, you can resize or rotate it as preferred.

Which images work best in Inzoi?

To create flat objects, such as books, use a PNG with a blank background. However, if you wish to form a 3D object, use a JPEG with some depth and ensure the image isn't flat. For better results, avoid using images with holes, glare, and sunlight.

How to use Symmetry Mode for 3D objects

A screenshot from Inzoi (Image via Krafton || Youtube/@creationdev)

To ensure your object is even on both sides, turn on Symmetry Mode. Thanks to this feature, the game's AI will mirror one of the object sides to match the other. You may choose whether you want to mirror it vertically or horizontally. The mode also lets you rotate and move the object to check for symmetry. When you're done with the tweaks, press Create Again.

How to place your 3D object in Inzoi

Placing the object in the house

A screenshot from Inzoi (Image via Krafton || Youtube/@Cydrose)

Upon opening the Craft Tab, you should be able to see all your creations. Locate your object in this tab and drag it into your house. It can be resized or rotated just like any other furniture in the house. The game also provides an option to download and use some custom 3D-printed objects from other players via Canvas.

If you struggle to place your 3D object high up on a shelf or wall, try inserting a smaller one (like a book or a plate) first and then swap it with your desired item.

Using the object as a clothing accessory

A screenshot from Inzoi (Image via Krafton || Youtube/@creationdev)

First, access the Craft tab through the Character Studio. In the small menu that pops up, click on the far-left option — 3D Printer Decorations. Then, pick a body part (hand, wrist, etc) and attach the object to it.

With this feature, you can attach badges, watches, or even a small pin to your Zoi for further personalization.

To conclude, the quality of your 3D objects typically depends on the uploaded image. Since Inzoi is still in Early Access, this feature will likely improve and become more refined in the future.

