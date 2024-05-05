How to use Archers in Clash Royale

Archers in Clash Royale are long-range attackers that serve as vital units for players hoping to overwhelm their rivals since they offer the ideal mix of offensive and defensive capabilities on the battlefield. Archers are excellent in various roles, from chipping away at opposing towers and managing swarms to assisting tanks and repelling air attacks. They are the foundation of many effective Clash Royale decks due to their versatility and ability to deliver value in various situations.

This article explains how to use Archers skillfully to maximize your potential and help you win every game.

Strategies to use Archers in Clash Royale

1) Supporting tanks and defending against air troops

Expand Tweet

Support roles for tanky troops like Royal Giants, Golems, and Giants are particularly well-suited for archers. It is a good idea to position archers behind tanks while deploying them at the front lines. As a result, the tank can take hits from opposing defenses while the archers deal damage from a safe distance.

Archers in Clash Royale are also helpful in repelling air forces, such as balloons, baby dragons, and minions. They are a vital counter against airborne threats because of their ability to target flying adversaries from a distance with their ranged assaults.

Strategically positioning Archers behind your Crown Towers will help you repel air attacks and maintain your defensive power while bolstering your offense.

2) Counterattacking and chip damage

Counter-attacking in the game (Image via Supercell)

Archers in Clash Royale are inexpensive units that can be employed to chip away at enemy towers. After a successful defense, your opponent must react by either accepting the damage to their tower or investing elixir to neutralize the threat. In this scenario, you can deploy archers at the bridge or behind a tank that is still standing.

Using Archers in Clash Royale to deal chip damage can eventually cause your opponent's towers to crumble, tipping the odds in your favor later in the game. Archers are also quite good at counterattacking enemy soldiers with low hit points.

They can dispatch lesser troops in Clash Royale like skeletons, goblins, and spear goblins at lightning speed, thanks to their high fire rate, giving you a dependable way to clear the way for your offensive pushes.

3) Supporting swarm control and building targeting

Bats are swarm troops (Image via Supercell)

Archers in Clash Royale are useful in controlling swarms of smaller opponents in addition to helping tanks and providing air defense. Swarming armies like the Goblin Gang, Bats, and Skeleton Army can be less dangerous if archers are placed wisely.

Their ability to target specific troops at a safe distance thanks to their ranged assaults helps to progressively thin out enemy swarms and stop them from overwhelming your defenses in Clash Royale.

Check out more articles on this game: