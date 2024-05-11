How to use Bats in Clash Royale

Bats in Clash Royale are a versatile troop card that enhances your gameplay with strategic complexity. These nimble beasts are excellent at providing cycle and chip damage, fighting air and ground threats, and assisting high-damage units. In this guide, we'll look at how to use Bats in your deck to control the battlefield.

By learning how to employ Bats effectively, you can take your Clash Royale strategies to new heights, whether you're trying to support your offensive pushes, repel hostile assaults, or keep up constant pressure on your opponent's towers.

Strategies to use Bats in Clash Royale

1) Support for high-damage units

Bats in Clash Royale are excellent at helping troops like Giant, Hog Rider, and Balloon with a lot of damage. When you use Bats in conjunction with these troops, you can divert the attention of your opponent's defensive units, such as the Musketeer or the Inferno Tower, allowing your main damage dealer to move forward and inflict significant damage on the opposing tower in Clash Royale.

Combine Bats and Balloons for a lethal airborne attack that is difficult for your opponent to successfully counter. To make room for your balloon to reach the enemy tower, the Bats will aim for air defenses and any potential hazards.

2) Counter to ground and air units

Bats (Image via Supercell)

Bats in Clash Royale are an excellent complement to your defensive lineup, as they offer an affordable counter to a variety of ground and air units. Use Bats to swarm and swiftly destroy high-damage soldiers such as the Mini P.E.K.K.A. before they have a chance to reach your towers or supporting units when facing ground-based threats.

Similar to this, Bats' quick attack speed and numerical superiority allow them to swarm and effectively take down air units like the Mega Minion. To keep the battlefield under control and eliminate enemy threats, use bats as a flexible defense tactic.

3) Cycle and chip damage

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

Due to their low cost, Bats in Clash Royale are perfect for cycle decks that aim to continuously press the opponent's towers. To cycle through your cards fast and exert persistent pressure on your opponent to counter your strikes, include Bats in your deck in Clash Royale.

Bats can also be employed in conjunction with other inexpensive soldiers or spells like the Miner to erode at enemy towers. If the Bats are allowed to continue, your opponent can counter them and still do a lot of chip damage to the tower. You can gradually wear down your opponent's defenses and win by using Bats for cycle and chip damage.

