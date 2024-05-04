How to use Cannon in Clash Royale

Effective use of the Cannon in Clash Royale can help you counter several common tactics in addition to giving you a strong defense against troops stationed on the ground. With the right placement, calculated timing, and deft combination with other cards, the Cannon becomes a formidable barrier for adversaries. Gaining proficiency with it can change the course of a conflict.

This article explains how you can use the Cannon to fend off attacks in Clash Royale.

Ways to use Cannon in Clash Royale

Placement is key

Placement is key (Image via Supercell)

The Cannon's effectiveness in Clash Royale might vary greatly depending on where it is positioned.

To allow it to target troops from both lanes, you should generally place it in the center of your side of the arena. Its reach may be limited if it is positioned too close to the arena's edge, and it may give your opponent's soldiers more time to destroy your towers before they are targeted if it is positioned too far back.

You can try several placements to see where the best spot is, given your opponent's deck and style of play. To distract opposing forces from your Crown Tower in Clash Royale and make it more difficult for them to use spells to damage both the cannon and the fewer hitpoints princess tower, you might also think about positioning it somewhat off-center.

Timing and activation

Timing and activation (Image via Supercell)

The Cannon in Clash Royale must be deployed with precision. It's a fantastic counter against ground troops with large hitpoints, such as Royal Giant, Hog Rider, and Giant. However, if you deploy it too early, it could be exposed to spells and other attacks from your opponent. Hold off on dropping it until your opponent has committed to their push to guarantee optimal value.

Additionally, be ready to utilize the Cannon to intercept these troops and defend your towers if your opponent possesses cards like the Goblin Barrel or Miner. Its defensive power can be greatly increased by timing its activation to coincide with your opponent's moves.

Support and synergy

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

Although the Cannon in Clash Royale can be used as a stand-alone defense, it can work even better in combination with other cards. For instance, the Cannon can be used in conjunction with inexpensive cycle cards in Clash Royale, like Ice Spirit or Skeletons, to deal with swarms or divert opposing forces so that it can concentrate on high-damage threats.

Furthermore, the Cannon in Clash Royale can more easily handle the main threats if it is paired with splash damage troops, such as Baby Dragon or Wizard, who can help clear away supporting troops that are behind tanks.

Gaining an understanding of the Cannon's synergies with other cards in your deck can improve your defensive capabilities and make it more difficult for your opponent to get through.

