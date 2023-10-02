How to use controlled sprint in EA FC 24 like a pro

The controlled sprint in EA FC 24 is a brand-new technique that EA Sports has implemented in the game. It is a hybrid movement that is used heavily by those playing the current-gen version of the title. It can take a lot of practice to become proficient in the move and obtain the best results. However, triggering it is extremely easy, as it doesn't require any advanced combination of controls.

Like all gameplay techniques, knowing the difference between when to use the controlled sprint and when to avoid it is crucial. When used improperly, you could end up getting sub-optimal results. Mastering the move is key to making the best use of it.

What is the controlled sprint in EA FC 24?

The controlled sprint in EA FC 24 is a hybrid between the typical sprint and the normal jog movement. When triggered, a footballer in the game will give up some of his pace to have better control of the ball. In simple words, the footballer will move at a slower pace in comparison to sprint but will have fewer chances to lose the ball.

While the typical sprint is performed by keeping the R2/RT button pressed, the controlled sprint is performed by keeping the R1/RB button pressed. It's easy to understand when a footballer is sprinting in a controlled fashion, as their running animations will appear different.

How to use controlled sprint in EA FC 24 in the best possible fashion

As overpowering as the controlled sprint currently is in EA FC 24, it's best to use it in a tight space. If you have the chance to run into a vacant area, the normal sprint is still the superior option. However, if you're about to be closed down by a defender from the front or sides, the controlled sprint might be the difference between you keeping or losing possession.

Moreover, the playstyle of a particular footballer also plays a major role. Footballers like Bernardo Silva and Lionel Messi have the Technical playstyle+ on their respective cards, which allows them to increase their pace when using controlled sprints.

In many ways, this playstyle+ removes the penalty on the pace that's implemented by the controlled sprint without making sacrifices on the control of the ball. This has allowed these cards to perform well in the meta despite not having a huge amount of base pace to begin with.

Do remember that practice is key, as the use of the controlled sprint in EA FC 24 is all about timing. The more you play matches, the better your understanding of different match situations.

While mastering the controlled sprint will take some hours at minimum, it is certainly worth it in the current state of the match engine.