How to use a controller for COD Mobile

Controller support is one of the most exciting features in COD Mobile. It was controversially removed by Activision before the game launched worldwide, leading to massive outrage from fans. Following several complaints, however, the developers added the feature back in an update a few months after the game's release.

Unlike most games of a similar genre, COD Mobile allows its players to use controllers to play the game on handheld devices, thereby offering the players a completely different experience.

Only the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers are supported

In this article, we discuss how you can use controllers to play COD Mobile.

Also Read: COD Mobile releases a list of apps that will get you banned

How to use a controller to play COD Mobile

It is very simple to connect a controller to your mobile device and play COD Mobile. Follow the steps given below to pair the controller and use it for the game.

Step 1: Open the Bluetooth Settings of the mobile device and click on the 'Pair New Device' option.

Advertisement

Step 2: Hold the PS button and Share button to connect the PS controller. For the Xbox One Controller, press the Xbox and Sync button.

Step 3: Select the controller for the list of devices that the mobile can pair with.

Step 4: Enable the ‘Allow to use controller’ option by navigating through the in-game settings. You will find it under the controller setting tab.

The controller is now connected to your mobile and you can use it to play COD Mobile.

It is, however, important to note that controllers can only be used in-game i.e. while playing a match and not for navigating in the game. To navigate through the in-game menus, you will have to use the native controls of the mobile.

The developers have added separate settings for the controllers. You can customise these settings to enhance your gaming experience.