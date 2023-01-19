How to use Dodo codes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the latest entry in the Animal Crossing franchise from Nintendo and features several social simulation features like its predecessors. Players can engage in other players’ islands, communicate and obtain new items.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a tightly regulated way to meet up and invite people over on islands, using the Dodo code system - a unique five keyword consisting of five random letters and numbers. These codes are temporary.

Note: Using Dodo codes and subsequently adding friends requires an active internet connection and a subscription to Nintendo Online.

Using Dodo codes is a great way to socialize in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Dodo codes are relatively easy to use and straightforward, with gamers having the basic choice of either visiting an island or allowing visitors to their island.

To add a friend to your copy of New Horizons, you need to have unlocked the Dodo Airlines airport.

The airport unlocks automatically on your second day on the island.

Speak to Orville to gain access to several options.

Pick the “Invite via Dodo Code” option.

Orville will now generate a unique 5-key code that you can share with friends to allow them to visit your island.

To visit a friend’s island, speak with Orville again and select the “Search via Dodo Code” option.

Orville will ask for the Dodo code of your friend. Enter it when prompted, and you should be good to go.

You can even add certain players as Best Friends to take things a step further.

Once they accept the request, Best Friends can visit and interact with your island at will. Additionally, you can even message them.

Keep in mind that Best Friends have complete control over your island. Make sure to add people you trust as Best Friends, lest they become malicious and destroy your island.

A total of eight active players can be on the island at a given time.

How do I remove players from my island once I’m done?

Once players are done hosting their island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they may want to kick players off of their island. Doing this is easy enough - press the minus (-) button on your Nintendo Switch console and choose to end the active multiplayer session.

Unfortunately, there is no way to individually kick players out of the session as of the time of writing this article, and shutting off the multiplayer session will automatically boot all players from your island.

What is Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch social simulator developed and published by Nintendo itself. Players control the protagonist moving to a deserted island as part of Tom Nook’s getaway package as they develop and craft the island to their fashion.

The game also allows for various activities and interactions with the charming anthropomorphic characters players meet throughout their stay in New Horizons.

This primarily single-player game with multiplayer additions was released on March 20, 2020, to enormous success and has since only grown in popularity.

