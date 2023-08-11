How to use Essence Stones in Atlas Fallen

Atlas Fallen is an exciting action RPG created by Deck13 Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment. It became available for Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S in August 2023. In this game, you assume the role of a hero who embarks on a journey to challenge an unjust god. The gameplay offers a captivating third-person perspective, where you employ various weapons and abilities to defeat enemies encountered along their path.
Additionally, Atlas Fallen features a skill tree system that allows you to personalize their character's abilities according to their preferred playstyle. Atlas Fallen boasts breathtaking visuals and a captivating combat system. You will find yourselves immersed in a compelling storyline that will entice you from start to finish.
If you're seeking a new gaming experience, Atlas Fallen is undoubtedly worth exploring.
Uses of Essence Stones in Atlas Fallen
One of the distinctive elements of Atlas Fallen is the inclusion of Essence Stones. These powerful artifacts can be equipped to the player's Gauntlet, offering a range of passive and active abilities that greatly enhance the character's combat performance.
How to obtain Essence Stones
In the game, you can acquire Essence Stones in several ways. One method is defeating enemies, with higher difficulty foes being more likely to drop them. Completing quests also rewards you with Essence Stones. Additionally, loot chests have a chance of containing these valuable items, and they can also be purchased from merchants.
How to equip Essence Stones
To equip the Essence Stone, navigate to the Gauntlet menu and locate the Essence Stone slot. Once you've found it, place the Essence Stone in the slot.
Essence Stones: How to Use Them
To utilize Essence Stones, you must first gather them. These valuable items can be obtained by defeating enemies, completing quests, or searching chests. Once in possession of an Essence Stone, you can equip it to your Gauntlet by accessing the Gauntlet menu and selecting the appropriate slot for the stone.
You can equip Essence Stones in two different slots: active and passive. Active Essence Stones are represented by a diamond-shaped icon, while passive Essence Stones have a square-shaped icon. To activate an active Essence Stone, you need to spend Momentum. On the other hand, passive Essence Stones are always active without additional requirements.
Active Essence Stones
Active Essence Stones offer various combat abilities, such as Fury, Regeneration, Shield, Time Slow, and Minefield. These stones increase damage output, heal over time, absorb damage, slow down time, and create a minefield that damages enemies stepping on it. These stones provide a short-term advantage in combat and can be used in various ways.
Passive Essence Stones
Passive Essence Stones provide a range of passive bonuses that enhance combat performance. These include increased Critical Strike chance, improved damage against armored enemies with Armor Piercing, healing ability through Lifesteal, boosted Momentum with Momentum Gain, and higher chances of dodging enemy attacks with Parry Chance. These enhancements aim to improve overall effectiveness during battles.
Essence Stones is a valuable asset for enhancing your character's capabilities. By thoughtfully choosing the appropriate Essence Stones, you can create a formidable and adaptable character that excels in various aspects of the game.