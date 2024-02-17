How to use essence stones in Whiteout Survival?

Essence stones in Whiteout Survival are important in-game items used to upgrade mythical hero gear to increase its power and strength. Although initially appearing elusive, players can strategically acquire these coveted stones and master their utilization, a critical component for survival in the glacier apocalypse setting of Whiteout Survival.

This article highlights the ways in which you can optimally use essence stones in Whiteout Survival.

Tips to use essence stones in Whiteout Survival

Here are a few tips that can help you to use your essence stones in Whiteout Survival efficiently:

1) Maximize your hero's gear level

The journey towards harnessing the full potential of essence stones begins with elevating your hero's mythic gear to level 20. Once this milestone is achieved, the gateway to mastery forging swings wide open, granting access to the transformative capabilities of essence stones.

Remember, the basic attributes of your hero's gear serve as the canvas upon which essence stones paint their enhancements. Thus, prioritizing the advancement of gear levels lays the groundwork for maximizing the benefits bestowed by essence stones.

2) Efficient and equal usage

As mastery forging progresses, the demand for essence stones escalates exponentially. To navigate this challenge, it is imperative to distribute these precious resources equitably among your five main heroes.

Strive for balance in the mastery forging gear levels of your top five heroes, ensuring no individual lags behind in strength. By utilizing essence stones efficiently and equally, you fortify your entire roster, establishing a formidable presence on the battlefield.

3) Active participation in events

For those traversing the world of Whiteout Survival as free players, seizing opportunities to acquire essence stones through in-game events is paramount. Stay vigilant and engage fervently in events, such as alliance mobilizations and officer projects.

By fulfilling requests and undertaking simple missions, you can amass a substantial cache of essence stones. With perseverance and dedication, you can accumulate up to 15 essence stones by being active in several events, such as alliance mobilization and officer projects, significantly bolstering your arsenal without spending a single coin.

In conclusion, essence stones in Whiteout Survival offer a pathway to ascendancy for those daring enough to seize their power. By adhering to these strategies and embracing the challenges that lie ahead, you can harness the full potential of essence stones, propelling your heroes to unprecedented heights of strength and glory.

